Cold Storage Power Supply: BSLBATT forklift lithium batteries support refrigerated applications

Huizhou, China - BSL New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (Brand: BSLBATT® ), an innovative high-tech company that designs and manufactures smart lithium-ion batteries (50% more efficient than similar products on the market) for industrial forklifts used in the warehousing and distribution industries, has partnered with PF, a major European cold storage customer, to launch the largest fleet of lithium-battery-powered Crown forklift in the cold storage industry, with a deployed capacity of approximately 6.6 megawatt-hours (MWh).

As one of the largest public cold storage companies in the world, PF has 30 facilities in Italy, France, and Spain. Many upcoming facilities are under construction. The company's warehouses are below -30 degrees Celsius and face unique challenges that lead-acid batteries cannot solve. Specifically, lead-acid battery systems lose power and operating efficiency over a shorter cycle life, resulting in increased operating costs and performance degradation of up to 60%.

Tracy Shen, Sales Manager of the Power Division at BSL Battery - Industrial, said: "PF customers have seen immediate benefits from switching from lead-acid battery systems to lithium-ion systems. Lithium-ion systems eliminate time-consuming and expensive maintenance and maintain a longer service life at extreme temperatures, especially in cold environments. As the company strives to convert all existing and future material handling equipment to lithium-ion batteries, the fleet will operate better, longer, and consume less power."

This heightened reality is challenging for cold storage facility operators who can’t meet demand. Doing more with less is imperative and lithium-ion batteries are a proven way to optimize equipment utilization. Why do BSLBATT Lithium-Ion batteries perform so well in cold storage operations?

BSL Battery - Industrial batteries were designed and tested to withstand the toughest environments and have added features to prioritize safety and performance in the cold.

• Active Heating: Our batteries have an individual heater on each module to provide continuous heating at temperatures up to -40°C

• UL Certification: This certification proves our commitment to providing safe products and ensures performance in the toughest conditions

• Board Thermal Insulation: Prevent battery energy loss during charging/discharging, and maintain a constant temperature!

• Silica Gel Desiccant: Silicone desiccant is added to each battery pack to prevent condensation from affecting the battery.

• Fully Enclosed: BSLBATT batteries achieve an IP67 rating due to their fully enclosed design. This element protects the battery from condensation, ice, and other liquids.

• Fast Charging: The battery can be charged faster, contributing to decreased downtime for heavy-use cold storage businesses, and it can also be charged within blast freezers and refrigerated warehouses.

PF customer said the company chose BSL Battery - Industrial because the company has more than 10 years' of experience in developing innovative lithium systems for a variety of applications, including the power industry. It can provide local services to customers in the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, and France in Europe. In addition, PF customer executives also sought a partner that could provide more sustainable products, allowing customers to seamlessly and cost-effectively transition to lithium battery systems, and plans to make 100% of fleet operations powered by lithium batteries.

