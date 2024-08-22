Disgruntled investors urge Forward Air to go private

Major shareholders criticize January acquisition of Omni Logistics as being too expensive.

forwardair AdobeStock_303208609.jpg
August 22, 2024
Ben Ames
No Comments

The freight and logistics company Forward Air Corp. continues to come under pressure from investors who are dissatisfied with its disputed acquisition of logistics service provider Omni Logistics LLC seven months ago.

The fraught acquisition only went through after Dallas-based Omni prevailed in a court fight, forcing Forward Air tried to honor its offer to buy the firm for $3.2 billion despite subsequent efforts to back out of the deal.

Executives from the two firms say the intent of the merger was to create a combined company that would be the category leader in the expedited less than truckload (LTL) freight sector.

However, on Tuesday the financial firm Ancora Holdings Group LLC—which owns a 4% stake in the company, making it a top 10 shareholder—called the deal a debt-funded acquisition that has “wiped out a tremendous amount of shareholder value.” To repair that alleged damage, Ancora is urging the Forward Air board of directors to take the company private by accepting a bid from the private equity firm Clearlake Capital Group, which is already Forward Air's second-largest owner with a 13.8% stake.

And if board members do not explore the offer, Ancora threatened to mount an effort to replace them. “In the event such overwhelming consensus is ignored, we expect there will be a formidable campaign to replace several members of the Board – particularly those who pushed through this year’s disastrous acquisition – at the 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders,” the Ancora letter said. “While a sale may not be your first choice, prioritizing shareholders’ interests and protecting them from more permanent value destruction must be your top priority.”

 

 

 

 

Less-than-Truckload Transportation 3PL
KEYWORDS Forward Air Corp.
    Benames
    Ben Ames has spent 20 years as a journalist since starting out as a daily newspaper reporter in Pennsylvania in 1995. From 1999 forward, he has focused on business and technology reporting for a number of trade journals, beginning when he joined Design News and Modern Materials Handling magazines. Ames is author of the trail guide "Hiking Massachusetts" and is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.

    Recent Articles by Ben Ames

    Wiliot says generative AI allows IoT “things" to talk

    Gatik AI gains third funding round of 2024 for its autonomous trucks

    Canadian government presses freight trains to get moving

    You must login or register in order to post a comment.

    Copyright ©2024. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing