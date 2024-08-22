Atlas Air to add three Boeing 747-8 freighters to fleet

Citing hot growth in cross-border e-commerce shipping, the air freight service provider Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. today said it is adding three Boeing 747-8 freighters to its fleet to meet the strong global demand for dedicated large widebody airfreight capacity.

The three additional 747-8Fs, secured through long-term finance lease agreements with BOC Aviation, are expected to enter service late in the third quarter of 2024.

“Atlas is the world’s largest operator of 747 freighters, and we are thrilled to expand our widebody fleet with these three 747-8Fs, following the four 747-400Fs we acquired and placed with customers under long-term agreements earlier this year,” Michael Steen, Atlas’ CEO, said in a release. “Our growth in this aircraft type underscores Atlas’ commitment to the 747-freighter platform and the value it provides our customers, including significant payload capacity and unique nose-loading capability.”

According to New York-based Atlas, the 747-8F provides the largest load capacity in the market, with a 20% increase in payload capacity over the 747-400F, despite consuming 16% less fuel than the 747-400F.

Atlas provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services through its divisions Atlas Air Inc., Titan Aviation Holdings Inc., and Polar Air Cargo Worldwide Inc.



