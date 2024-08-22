PLG Consulting Appoints Taylor Robinson as Managing Director—Energy and Investment Strategy to Drive

CHICAGO, Illinois, Aug. 13, 2024/ — PLG Consulting, a Chicago-based leading logistics and supply chain consulting firm for the industrial economy, today announced the appointment of Taylor Robinson as its new Managing Director—Energy and Investment Strategy. Robinson previously served as President of PLG Consulting from 2012 to 2018.

For over twenty years, PLG Consulting has been helping senior executives from the world’s largest shippers, transportation companies, and private equity firms solve their most complex logistics and supply chain solutions. With decades of unique expertise and experience within industrial markets, PLG Consulting clients trust them to improve operations, reduce costs, penetrate markets, mitigate risk, and invest wisely.

“I’m thrilled to rejoin the PLG Consulting team in this new capacity,” says Robinson. “Having previously led the company’s growth, I’m excited to focus on further expanding our presence in the energy and investment strategy sectors. Our team’s real-world expertise in these areas will allow us to deliver even more value to our clients as we help them navigate the complex challenges and opportunities in these dynamic industries.”

Robinson brings over 30 years of experience in supply chain, strategic sourcing, and operational leadership across various industries, including energy, automotive, and aerospace. During his previous tenure as President of PLG Consulting, he grew revenue significantly by developing three customer verticals and expanding logistics consulting services to large global shippers. He also developed investment strategy capabilities for private equity firms, corporate development clients, and surface transportation providers. For the past three years, Robinson has been consulting green energy companies with strategy and supply chain advice in green hydrogen, solar, and vehicle electrification. In the past, he has held executive positions at several prominent companies, including Northern Power Systems, Watts Water Technologies, Honeywell, HJ Heinz, and Honda. He has a proven track record of implementing strategic initiatives that reduce costs, improve cash flow, and create value for organizations. Robinson has a Bachelor of Science in Procurement & Materials Management + Production & Operations Management from Bowling Green State University. He is also a Six Sigma Black Belt.

PLG Consulting’s CEO, Graham Brisben, says, “We are delighted to welcome Taylor back to PLG in this strategic role. His deep industry knowledge, proven leadership skills, and previous success in driving our company’s growth make him the ideal person to lead our energy and private equity practices. Taylor’s expertise will be invaluable as we expand our services and deliver innovative solutions to our clients in these key sectors.”

In his new role as Managing Director—Energy and Investment Strategy, Robinson will be responsible for driving revenue growth, overseeing project delivery, and serving as a subject matter expert in the energy sector. He will also play a crucial role in developing and nurturing client relationships, providing strategic insights, and contributing to the firm’s overall direction.

Today, PLG Consulting offers comprehensive services to clients in diverse industrial markets, spanning industries such as green energy, renewables, chemicals, oil and gas, manufacturing, bulk commodities, surface transportation, and private equity. PLG Consulting’s services encompass supply chain design, market analysis, due diligence, logistics procurement, business strategy, assessment and optimization, site selection, technology, and other specialized services. PLG Consulting leverages a range of transportation modes and associated services, including rail, intermodal, marine, terminals, warehousing, truck, and pipeline, to optimize operations and deliver tailored solutions for its clients.

About PLG Consulting

For over 20 years, PLG Consulting has delivered customized and practical solutions for the industrial economy. Over 200 of the world’s most admired shippers, transportation service providers, and private equity firms trust PLG Consulting to help solve their complex logistics and supply chain challenges. To achieve client results, PLG Consulting employs over 60 real-world industry veterans, including logistics and supply chain strategists, operations experts, information and data analysts, and project managers.

PLG Consulting welcomes Taylor to the team. To connect directly with Taylor Robinson, please visit https://plgconsulting.com/about-plg/meet-our-experts/.