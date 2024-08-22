Flux Power Expands Commitment to Sustainability with New Partnership for Lithium Battery Recycling

VISTA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX), a developer of advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of commercial and industrial equipment, is proud to announce a new partnership aimed at enhancing the recycling process for end-of-life lithium-ion batteries with the largest critical battery components recycling company in the U.S. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in Flux Power’s ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility.

Flux Power’s recycling partner is focused on creating a circular supply chain for electric vehicles and clean energy products, making them more sustainable and driving down the cost for batteries by developing and deploying new technologies to increase the scope and scale of recycled and sustainable materials in the global battery supply chain.

As the demand for battery recycling continues to grow alongside Flux Power’s expanding business, the company recognizes the importance of addressing the recycling needs of products sold in the past decade. Flux Power’s existing recycling initiative responsibly decommissions returned battery packs, ensuring the recycling of components, including electronics, wires, cables, sheet metal, and LFP lithium-ion cells and modules.

“Through this collaboration, our recycling partner has commenced the reception and recycling of these cells and modules, marking a major milestone in our sustainability efforts,” said Ron Dutt, CEO of Flux Power. “By aligning with a leader in the recycling industry, Flux Power continues to champion innovation and excellence in reclaiming valuable materials and supporting a closed-loop supply chain, thereby contributing to a more sustainable future and supporting global electrification efforts.”

Flux Power is dedicated to helping customers reduce their carbon footprint and improve their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance. This new partnership underscores our commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, highlighting the company’s proactive approach to minimizing environmental impact.

About Flux Power Holdings, Inc.

Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) designs, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of a range of industrial and commercial sectors including material handling, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and stationary energy storage. Flux Power’s lithium-ion battery packs, including the proprietary battery management system (BMS) and telemetry, provide customers with a better performing, lower cost of ownership, and more environmentally friendly alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions. Lithium-ion battery packs reduce CO2 emissions and help improve sustainability and ESG metrics for fleets. For more information, please visit www.fluxpower.com.

