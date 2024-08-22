NMFTA Promotes Supply Chain Expert Marli Hall to Director of Public Relations

The National Motor Freight Traffic Association, Inc. (NMFTA)™ is proud to announce the promotion of Marli Hall to Director of Public Relations. With over a decade of experience in the supply chain industry and communications, Hall’s expertise is now pivotal in enhancing the profiles of NMFTA executive thought leaders and positioning the organization at the forefront of industry discussions on creating digital standards and cybersecurity.

"Marli's understanding of the supply chain and her dedication to NMFTA are invaluable," said Caroline Lyle, chief marketing officer for NMFTA. "She has managed external communications to amplify NMFTA’s voice in the market. In her new role, she will develop and implement comprehensive communication strategies that effectively convey our mission across all media platforms.”

Hall’s outstanding track record in managing stakeholder relationships and her acumen in public relations have been instrumental in launching impactful campaigns addressing key industry issues such as less-than-truckload (LTL) freight classification updates, digitalization standards, and trucking cybersecurity trends.

"Marli excels in building and maintaining relationships with industry peers and media representatives," said Debbie Sparks, executive director for NMFTA. "She delivers compelling, timely content to ensure our industry becomes more efficient and safer each day.”

Hall’s commitment to the supply chain industry extends beyond her professional role. She has significantly contributed to initiatives like Wreaths Across America, the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s The Wall That Heals.

"My objective has always been to make a positive impact on the industry that I serve," said Hall. "I am looking forward to communicating with stakeholders on some of the most critical issues we face today.”

For more information about NMFTA’s mission, advocacy, services, resources, and industry conferences, visit www.nmfta.org.