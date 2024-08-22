AutoScheduler.AI Named Finalist in CSCMP 3Vs Business Innovation Award

Austin, TX - (August 22, 2024) –AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Orchestration Platform and WMS accelerator, announces the company has been named a top 3 finalist in the 3Vs Business Innovation Awards. As a Finalist, AutoScheduler.AI is one of the top three companies in the business innovation category that will present their case at the upcoming CSCMP Conference.

“AutoScheduler.AI is honored to be named to this prestigious list for the second consecutive year,” says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. “This year we introduced AutoPilot Central, which provides a birds-eye view of multi-site data for centralized command and control of an entire distributed warehouse network, helping to mitigate the risk of not meeting customers’ fulfillment times, thus improving customer service and satisfaction.”

According to an AGILE Business Media and Events announcement, “Due to the overwhelming number of exceptional entries, there was a delay in this announcement, and we apologize for the wait. After thorough deliberation, our panel has made their selections. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who submitted entries; each was truly innovative and impressive. With great excitement, AGILE now reveals the judges' top finalists for both the 3 Vs Business Innovation Award and the Best Overall Startup Award contests. These companies captivated the judges and earned their positions through outstanding efforts.”

AutoPilot Central gathers information from each WMS running AutoPilot and provides centralized warehouse orchestration where executives gain visibility across all sites. The AutoScheduler platform visualizes all operations at the distribution center, takes into account all warehouse constraints, applies advanced technology such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, and then optimizes labor, robotics, touches, and inventory to drive efficiencies.

AutoScheduler.AI will present its pitch live in the Innovation Theater at EDGE 2024 in Nashville, on Monday, September 30, 2024, and winners will be announced for each contest.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI orchestrates warehouse activities directly on top of your WMS, optimizing operations for peak performance. Developed alongside industry leaders like P&G and successfully deployed at prominent companies such as Pepsi, Kellanova, and Unilever, our AI and Machine Learning platform seamlessly integrates with your existing systems. Focused on labor planning, inventory workflow, human-robotics interaction, and space utilization, we streamline operations, reducing travel and inventory handling while maximizing OTIF rates and labor efficiency. With prescriptive analytics driving insights, our clients harness the power to enhance efficiencies and generate value across their supply chains. Reach out to us at info@autoscheduler.ai for more information.