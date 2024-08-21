ERP vendor Aptean adds another acquisition

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) software vendor Aptean is sticking to its strategy of growth by acquisition, as the Georgia firm today said it had bought SSG Insight, a provider of enterprise asset management (EAM) solutions headquartered in Wakefield, U.K.

The deal follows similar buy-outs in recent years of the supply chain software firms Principal Logistics Technologies (PLT), TOTALogistix, and Merlin Business Software Ltd.

According to Aptean, the acquisition of SSG increases Aptean’s EAM geographic footprint and bolsters the capabilities of Aptean’s cloud-based EAM offerings, which are purpose-built for manufacturers, distributors, logistics providers, healthcare facilities, light rail operators, and other asset-intensive industries.

SSG has industry expertise across Aptean’s core focus areas including food manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, light rail, retail distribution, and healthcare facilities, among others, Aptean said.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.