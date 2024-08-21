Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Upload your press release

New Report Reveals Retailers Limit Oversized Deliveries as Demand Grows

New Report Reveals Retailers Limit Oversized Deliveries as Demand Grows
August 21, 2024
No Comments

ATLANTA — Aug. 21, 2024 — A new report shows that 36.7% of retailers, e-tailers, and other businesses restrict the delivery of big and bulky items, even as the retail delivery market grows.1 Nearly half of respondents say “oversized” describes more than 20% of what they sell, underscoring why high-quality, efficient last-mile delivery for those items is so crucial.

The research, published by Roadie, a UPS Company and a logistics management and same-day delivery platform, in partnership with studioID, explores the pain points, opportunities, and benefits of big and bulky delivery.

Nearly half (47%) of the surveyed businesses cited early cut-off times for oversized items as their primary logistical challenge, followed closely by the complexity of managing multiple carriers (45%), indicating a clear need for more flexible and responsive delivery solutions.

“As retail giants like Amazon continue to push the bar higher, customers expect the same high-quality delivery whether they order a tablet or a big-screen TV,” said Marc Gorlin, founder and CEO of Roadie. “Retailers that can offer faster, more reliable delivery for oversized items are not just solving a logistical problem – they’re expanding large-item revenue streams and building customer loyalty.”

The majority of respondents use a mix of delivery services to handle their big and bulky goods, whose early cutoffs and multi-day transit times can lead to cart abandonment. Slow delivery speed (49%) was the top reason for cart abandonment, followed closely by the lack of flexible delivery windows (45%), inability to have the item brought into the home (44%) and difficulty communicating with delivery providers.

In June, Roadie introduced RoadieXD™, a nationwide network of cross-docks, to enable retailers to offer same-day delivery for almost anything of any size. RoadieXD™ taps into the existing Roadie crowdsourced network of independent drivers to deliver up to 100 miles from each cross-dock, so companies can efficiently dispatch products from multiple locations, eliminate the need for extensive storage, accommodate later cut-off times and save on costs for traditionally expensive deliveries.

“Customers want delivery for big and bulky items just as much – if not more – than they want delivery for other items. Big item delivery is just hard. But offering delivery for oversized SKUs can make or break a sale,” added Gorlin. “We introduced RoadieXD™ to enable retailers to deliver a fast and satisfying same-day delivery experience straight from a distribution center. It also comes with minimal complexity for the retailer, and fewer opportunities for damages. Everybody wins.”

Companies that have outsourced pre-sorting, cross-docking and delivery of bulky goods have seen a 62% increase in productivity. They’re ahead of the curve – 56% of respondents anticipate such a benefit but have not yet partnered with a provider to bring it to fruition.

When working with an oversized delivery partner, respondents see a range of benefits, including:

Increasing sales of oversized items (63%)
Improving the oversized delivery experience for customers (57%)
Increasing the efficiency of distribution and fulfillment centers (46%)
Reducing damages and returns (39%)
Reducing spend on oversized delivery (32%)

Read the full report on the survey’s findings.

1 “Big & Bulky Done Better: Top challenges and how businesses are solving them” (https://www.roadie.com/resources/white-papers/22003.) Roadie, Aug. 21, 2024.

https://www.roadie.com/
Submit your logistics, material handling, or supply chain related company news in DC VELOCITY's Industry Press Room section or New Products section
Transportation Supply Chain Services
KEYWORDS Roadie
    You must login or register in order to post a comment.

    Copyright ©2024. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing