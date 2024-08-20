PECO Pallet Recognized by EcoVadis with Bronze Sustainability Rating

Itasca, IL – August 20, 2024 - PECO Pallet, Inc., one of North America’s largest providers of rental pallet services to the beverage, grocery, and consumer products industries, has been awarded Bronze Medal recognition from EcoVadis, a globally recognized sustainability rating organization.



PECO was again recognized by EcoVadis for its sustainability focus, which includes active recycling programs, environmental stewardship, and responsible use practices to preserve natural resources and reduce waste.

PECO’s Bronze-level rating placed the organization in the 82nd percentile of companies evaluated by EcoVadis and represented nearly a 10 percent improvement over the company’s score last year. To achieve Bronze recognition applicants must rank in the top 35 percent. More than 100,000 companies participate annually in the program.

EcoVadis is a globally recognized assessment platform that rates businesses' sustainability based on four key categories: environmental impact, labor & human rights standards, ethics, and procurement practices. The program is intended to help companies reduce risk, drive improvement and accelerate positive impact by reviewing policies in place, actions taken, and results achieved.

PECO embraces a strong commitment to Environmental, Social and Governmental initiatives, which supports PECO’s stakeholders in pursuit of their sustainability goals. It also provides positive benefits and encouragement to PECO employees as a company actively engaged in environmental stewardship, noted Joe Dagnese, PECO’s chief executive officer.

“This is a testament to the engagement of our employees and their continuous efforts to improve our operations and achieve significant environmental goals,” Dagnese said. “Prioritizing sustainability in our thinking and actions is essential to our business strategy and deeply ingrained in our culture.”

Pallets are the primary platform on which businesses stack, secure and ship products of all types in trucks, intermodal rail containers and other conveyance vehicles. PECO’s network serves a variety of businesses including big-box retailers, club stores, consumer products companies, grocers, agriculture, and local and regional distributors.

PECO Pallet operates North America’s second largest pallet rental network with some 90 pallet depots managing an inventory of over 20 million of its signature red, high-quality 9-block pallets.

About PECO Pallet, Inc. – Itasca, IL-based PECO Pallet is one of North America’s leaders in pallet rental services and provides tens of millions of its red block pallets to major grocery and consumer goods manufacturers in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. PECO Pallet’s tremendous growth over the last 25+ years reflects the company’s commitment to quality and service. Customers using PECO’s superior pallets experience less product damage, greater efficiency, improved safety, and significant cost savings. For more information about PECO Pallet, please visit www.pecopallet.com.