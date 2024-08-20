Miner Announces the Nationwide Rollout of SafeCHECK

Miner Ltd., the leading self-perform, national service partner for smarter, safer loading docks, and a division of OnPoint Group, today announced the nationwide launch of SafeCHECK, an app-based, data-driven system to digitally survey the condition and safety of facility equipment. Providing a detailed view of their facilities through asset digitization, SafeCHECK lets facility leaders monitor the status of their equipment and make smart maintenance decisions ahead of time to promote safety while reducing downtime and total cost of ownership. What began as a pilot program in the Dallas and Phoenix markets has now led to a nationwide rollout for SafeCHECK, cementing Miner’s role as a trusted nationwide advisor and partner for all things commercial loading docks and doors.

“We created SafeCHECK’s proprietary system and technology because we believe all facilities should have access to data and insights about how their equipment is performing,” said Bill Welch, Executive Vice President Operations at Miner. “It is far past time for any facility to be operating in the blind when it comes to their equipment - specifically where safety is concerned. SafeCHECK’s informed, proactive approach reduces risk while creating a more predictable facility environment, tracking warranties and OSHA compliance and even exposing opportunities for reducing energy consumption and costs.”

SafeCHECK’s heightened visibility provides enhanced equipment monitoring, repair indicators, and safety checks to avoid injuries and downtime while ensuring optimized total cost of ownership and prolonged equipment life cycles. Loading docks consistently rank among the most dangerous areas of facilities, with the expectation to manage truck, forklift, and pedestrian traffic. When the equipment in these areas is kept in functional condition through proactive efforts, facility leaders and employees can expect fewer accidents and injuries, while ensuring the maximum ROI on every piece of equipment.

Available both on desktop and through mobile application, the SafeCHECK dashboard provides facility leaders with detailed information across multiple facilities on every piece of equipment at once. The process begins with experienced Miner safety experts and technicians visiting on-site to survey equipment conditions, digitize assets and provide maintenance recommendations specific to each piece of cataloged equipment to ensure optimal performance. A simple yellow, red or green categorization and a star-rating creates a straightforward system for leaders to prioritize and plan future maintenance, all while storing past survey data to identify areas of interest for potential action. The result makes managing equipment and productivity at facilities across the country as simple and detailed as walking through one in-person.

Miner Ltd. is the leading self-perform, national service partner for smarter, safer loading docks and a division of OnPoint Group. As the premier expert in loading docks, commercial doors and more, Miner’s team of best-in-class service professionals help large-scale facilities and Fortune 500-class companies mitigate risk and improve efficiency. With over 400 service professionals in more than 40 markets, Miner is the only company of its kind with a coast to coast footprint, offering the largest self-perform network in the country for supporting all doors, loading dock products, vehicle restraints and safety products, HVLS fans, service, aftermarket and more. Learn more about how Miner delivers speed, consistency and results at https://www.minercorp.com.