SupplyHouse.com Achieves Significant Efficiency and Accuracy in Supply Chain Management with RELEX

ATLANTA -- August 20, 2024 – SupplyHouse.com, a privately owned e-commerce business focusing on the US market, has driven significant improvements to their supply chain efficiency and accuracy through their use of RELEX Solutions, a provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions. Since August 2023, RELEX has provided AI-driven solutions for SupplyHouse.com’s four fulfillment centers (FCs) located in New Jersey, Ohio, Texas, and Nevada.

By working with RELEX, the company has:

--Decreased split shipments significantly due to more accurate forecasting and efficient replenishment

--Optimized inventory levels which led to greatly reduced inventory investment and holding costs

--Improved primary fill rate over the previous year, ensuring timely availability of inventory and reduced obsolescence.

Before the RELEX implementation, SupplyHouse.com faced challenges around manual processes, a lack of automation, and insufficient data visualization tools. They turned to the RELEX solution because of positive experiences from key contacts, RELEX customer references, and a strong cultural fit between the two companies. The project was completed within nine months, starting in August 2023 and fully rolling out to their DCs by May 2024.

As a result, using RELEX has significantly reduced user working time enhancing overall operational efficiency. Advanced forecasting using AI-powered algorithms has improved long-term forecast accuracy, better aligning inventory with actual demand and ensuring better collaboration with suppliers. The automated replenishment processes have significantly reduced the need for manual order maintenance, allowing staff to focus on more strategic tasks.

"RELEX has allowed us to greatly improve our efficiency in the day-to-day tasks of a demand planner,” said Kaytee Grey, VP Fulfillment Operations, SupplyHouse.com. “This has made room for the team to evolve into more of a strategic partner to the organization versus a data entry-heavy employee. We have hired such a talented and creative team, and RELEX has allowed us to use them to their full potential. The results speak for themselves!”

“SupplyHouse.com’s impressive results highlight the significant impact of our AI-driven solutions in transforming supply chain management,” said Tiina Kanninen, VP of Customer Success, RELEX Solutions. “Their success is a testament to the power of advanced technology and strategic collaboration.”

About SupplyHouse.com

SupplyHouse.com is a leading online plumbing, HVAC, tools, and electrical supplies distributor. Headquartered in Melville, NY, SupplyHouse.com has four fulfillment centers across the US. The SupplyHouse.com team prides itself on fostering a dynamic culture that encourages idea-sharing from team members and customers, with the simple mission of providing excellent service to every customer

About RELEX

RELEX Solutions provides a unified supply chain and retail planning platform that aligns and optimizes demand, merchandising, supply chain, operations and production planning across the end-to-end value chain. We help retailers and consumer goods companies like ADUSA, AutoZone, Coles, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, M&S Food, PetSmart, and The Home Depot drive profitable growth across all sales and distribution channels, leading to higher product availability, increased sales, and improved sustainability. Learn more at: https://www.relexsolutions.com/customers/