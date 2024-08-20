UniCarriers® Forklift Announces Sunbelt Material Handling as 2023 President’s Eagle Award Winner

MARENGO, Ill. (Aug. 20, 2024) – Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc. (“MLA”), the exclusive manufacturer and provider of UniCarriers® Forklift across North, Central and South America, names Sunbelt Material Handling as its 2023 President’s Award Eagle winner at this year’s annual Premier Club celebration in Vancouver, Canada.

For 33 years, UniCarriers® Forklifts has dedicated the President’s Eagle Award to a top-performing dealer. The award is given to dealerships that exceed expectations in several performance areas, including new equipment sales, part sales market share, and service excellence. In 2023, Sunbelt Material Handling demonstrated remarkable performance, building on its legacy of success and commitment to the UniCarriers brand.

"We are extremely proud to receive the 2023 President’s Eagle Award from UniCarriers," said Matt Maddock, president of Sunbelt Material Handling. "This achievement reflects the unwavering dedication of our team to providing exceptional service and solutions to our customers. We value our partnership with UniCarriers and look forward to continuing our collaboration to drive growth and success in the Texas and Oklahoma markets."

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Sunbelt Material Handling has been an MLA authorized dealer for 13 years and is a two-time President’s Award Winner. Last year, the dealer surpassed projected outcomes by achieving 103% of their aftermarket targets, selling over $2 million in parts, and 118% of their truck sales goals.

The dealer previously received the award in 2018 and has been honored as a UniCarriers Premier Club dealer nine times, further solidifying its status as an industry leader and a benchmark for superior performance.

"Sunbelt Material Handling exemplifies the values and standards we hold at UniCarriers Forklift," said Ken Barina, president of Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. “Their integrity, passion and commitment to continuous improvement make them a model partner. The honor of being named the 2023 President’s Eagle Award winner is well-deserved, and we are excited to continue our successful partnership in the years ahead."

As a leader in the material handling industry, UniCarriers remains committed to fostering excellence and innovation among its dealer network. The President’s Eagle Award serves as a testament to the high standards and achievements of our top partners. Their sustained excellence underscores their pivotal role in advancing the UniCarriers brand and setting new standards of achievement in the material handling industry.

#

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc. and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. For more information, visit www.LogisnextAmericas.com.

About UniCarriers® Forklifts

Starting from its roots with Barrett Industrial Trucks, TCM and Nissan to the long-standing UniCarriers® Forklift brand, we have built our brand on the legacy of three industry leaders. UniCarriers Forklifts are manufactured and distributed by Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc. group, a next-generation material handling and logistics solutions company, headquartered in Houston, Texas. Delivering value that never quits – UniCarriers Forklifts are supported by an extensive dealer network spanning more than 130 authorized dealerships with nearly 250 locations across North, Central and South America. For more information, visit UniCarriers Forklifts, UniCarriers Forklifts on YouTube and UniCarriers Forklifts on LinkedIn.

About Sunbelt Material Handling

Since 1987, Sunbelt Material Handling has been recognized as a leader in service excellence, premier equipment, and warehouse solutions. In recent years, Sunbelt has grown to 6 locations across Texas and Oklahoma, expanding our ability to serve a wide variety of industries and applications. As an employee-owned company, we are committed to provide unmatched personal service and solutions to fit any need.