Banyan Technology Partners with Shiplify to Automate Accessorial Needs By Location

CLEVELAND, OH (August 19, 2024) – Banyan Technology, the leading provider of over-the-road (OTR) freight execution software, has partnered with Shiplify, an accessorial identification service for the LTL industry, to automatically verify LTL limited access and accessorial needs while rating shipments. This collaboration aims to reduce delivery issues and improve billing accuracy, marking a significant advancement in freight management.

This strategic partnership brings together Banyan's comprehensive OTR freight execution platform, LIVE Connect®, with Shiplify's innovative capabilities. As a result, Banyan users are able to proactively identify and verify accessorial requirements for LTL shipments in real-time saving both the organization and the client time and money. By ensuring that potential delivery complications are addressed proactively, the overall client experience is smoother and more efficient, ultimately increasing customer satisfaction and client retention.

“Partnering with Shiplify aligns perfectly with our mission to streamline and optimize freight execution for our clients,” said Brian Smith, CEO of Banyan. “By incorporating Shiplify’s robust accessorial identification service, we are enhancing our platform's capabilities to offer even more precise and reliable shipping solutions. This partnership is a prime example of our ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in the OTR freight industry.”

Additionally, the integration will allow Banyan’s clients to more easily access more than 50 different limited access locations like military bases, residences, schools and more which were previously challenging shipping endpoints for shippers.

“We are excited to join forces with Banyan Technology,” said North Winship, President of Shiplify. “Our combined technologies will provide an unmatched level of accuracy and efficiency in LTL freight management. Together, we are setting the standard for how accessorial needs are identified and managed, ensuring that our customers receive the highest level of service and reliability.”

About Banyan Technology:

Banyan Technology, the leading provider of over-the-road (OTR) shipping software, delivers enterprise-level, end-to-end freight execution solutions. Our patented LIVE Connect® platform serves as your primary transportation management system (TMS) or API connectivity that supports your existing systems. Banyan’s solution provides a comprehensive suite of AI and BI tools that help automate manual shipping processes and identify cost-saving opportunities through multi-mode rate comparison. To learn more, visit www.banyantechnology.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Shiplify:

Shiplify is an accessorial identification service specializing in the less-than-truckload (LTL) industry. By providing accurate and automated identification of accessorial needs, Shiplify helps businesses reduce delivery issues, improve billing accuracy, and achieve greater efficiency in freight management.

