WEBCARGO BY FREIGHTOS AND INSURTECH LEADER BREEZE INTEGRATE TO OFFER INSTANT CARGO INSURANCE QUOTES

London, UK, August 2024: Breeze, a leading digital cargo insurance platform, has completed an integration with WebCargo by Freightos, the largest air cargo platform. This partnership enables freight forwarders to instantly price and purchase insurance quotes for shipments via Breeze directly on the WebCargo platform.

With this collaboration, freight forwarders will have instant access to an insurance quote when they place a booking, removing the need to source insurance separately and streamlining the entire process.

Using Breeze’s advanced technology, freight forwarders can now significantly reduce policy costs and booking times, enhancing forwarder efficiency. Initially, Breeze’s integrated insurance offering in WebCargo will be available to forwarders in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Breeze’s data-driven platform uses technology and data to automate and optimise, not only quote generation, but also policy binding, and claims processing. This technology reduces the time and effort needed to provide accurate cargo insurance to shipments it processes, and expands the protection provided to a shipper’s freight.

“Forwarders rely on WebCargo to book hundreds of thousands of shipments every quarter,” said Manuel Galindo, Chief Revenue Officer, Freightos.

“By partnering with outstanding companies like Breeze, we’re excited to add more services to our platform. This allows forwarders to focus on what matters most—customer relationships—rather than time-consuming pricing calls for services like insurance.”

Matthew Phillips, Breeze’s Chief Commercial Officer, said “Between 60 and 80 percent of global cargo is estimated to be un-or-under-insured.

“Our collaboration with Freightos empowers its customers to make informed decisions about insuring their cargo in a cost-effective and timely manner.

“We are on a mission to digitize the cargo insurance process and we share Freightos’ vision to make international shipping faster, more cost-effective, embedded, and more reliable using a data-driven approach powered by technology.”

Forwarders not yet using the WebCargo platform can register for free at webcargo.co