Fleet Enable Recognizes Leading Final Mile Carriers with Innovation Partner Awards

Fleet Enable, a transportation management system technology for final mile carriers, recently unveiled significant product updates and celebrated the achievements of its innovation partners at the first ever #DeliverBetter2024 event. This milestone gathering brought together industry leaders, partners, and customers to showcase the latest advancements and honor final mile carriers who have excelled in driving innovation and contributed to the growth of the delivery industry.

Krishna Vattipalli, Founder & CEO of Fleet Enable, kicked off the event by outlining the company’s journey from 2020 to today and emphasizing its commitment to adapting to changing shipping trends and the unique needs of the final mile carrier. “When the idea of a conference came up, we wanted the theme to be around bringing together our friends from the industry so we can all discuss how to improve the delivery experience,” Vattipalli shared “Fleet Enable has been growing in close collaboration with carriers over time. Without that help from our customers, we wouldn't have been able to build the Fleet Enable TMS we have today.”

Product Updates

The highlight of the event was the introduction of several groundbreaking product updates designed to enhance operational efficiency and customer satisfaction:

Fleet Enable AI:

Automation AI: Streamlining processes through advanced automation technologies.

Analytics AI: Leveraging data analytics to provide actionable insights.

Converse AI: Enhancing customer interaction with conversational AI tools.

Quick Dispatch:

Reduce Clicks: Optimized user interface to minimize the number of clicks required for dispatching.

Faster Dispatch: Accelerated dispatch process to save time and improve efficiency.

Create Multiple Same Day Routes: Enhanced routing capabilities to support multiple same-day deliveries.

Assign Full Routes from Order Management: Seamless integration with order management for complete route assignments.

Immediately Dispatch “Hot” Orders: Instant dispatch feature for urgent deliveries.

Innovation Partner Award Winners

The event also recognized the outstanding contributions of Fleet Enable customers with the introduction of the annual Innovation Partner Awards. These awards celebrate the collaborative efforts and achievements of partners who have significantly contributed to both the development of the Fleet Enable product and the last mile logistics industry as a whole through their dedication to collaboration, change and growth.

The 2024 Award Recipients were as follows:

National Electronic Transit Corp (NET), accepted by President Joe Holl Jr.

Lykes Cartage, accepted by General Manager Rodger Shaffer

Hill Logistics, accepted by President Jim Hill

Action Freight, accepted by President Buzz Gondran

WDS Logistics, accepted by by President Brian Enright

Looking Ahead

At the close of the inaugural event, Vattipalli announced the launch of a Fleet Enable customer advisory board and shared a commitment to continuing to deliver unparalleled solutions that meet the evolving needs of carriers, shippers, and partners in the years ahead with a focus on flexibility and adaptability, innovation and excellence. “It was a pleasure to play a small part in the inaugural DeliverBetter event,” said keynote speaker Pat Martin, a Sales Leader & Technology Investor with Estes Express Lines and Venture53, “the most complete final mile software solution is poised to become #1.”

