ODW Logistics Named an Official Partner of Columbus Fury

ODW Logistics, a fast-growing national third-party (3PL) specializing in integrated logistics solutions today announced its partnership with Columbus Fury. ODW is an official sponsor of the professional women’s indoor volleyball team, helping manage the distribution of all its equipment for home matches at Nationwide Arena.

“As a proud partner of the Columbus Fury, we’re able to further engage and align with the community by helping to support the team’s growth and operations,” said Jeff Clark, Executive Vice President, ODW Logistics. “It is our goal as a logistics sponsor to ensure that we provide this organization with the best in service, which equips them with the peace of mind to be able to perform on the court for their fans during every home game.”

In 2023, it was announced that Columbus, Ohio would be one of several cities to receive a Pro Volleyball Federation franchise for the league's inaugural season. PVF is the premier women’s professional volleyball league in North America. For the 2025 season, the Fury will compete against the Atlanta Vibe, Grand Rapids Rise, Indy Ignite, Omaha Supernovas, Orlando Valkyries, San Diego Mojo and Vegas Thrill. The team wrapped up its first season with eight wins and is now in the process of building their team for 2025.

“We appreciate ODW Logistics’ proven ability to assist the Columbus Fury with several unique challenges with our match day logistics’” said Dr. David Paitson, Columbus Fury CEO. “ODW Logistics helped make for a seamless operational transition during the inaugural season and we are excited to grow this mutually beneficial partnership.

Fans can purchase 2025 season tickets by visiting ColumbusFury.com, emailing columbusfury@columbusfury.com or calling (614) 380-FURY(3879). You can also follow all new player signings on the team’s website and on all social channels @columbusfury.

To learn more about ODW Logistics, its 3PL services, and employment opportunities, visit ODW Logistics.