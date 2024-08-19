Jill Gross Named “Leading Woman in Logistics” by Global Trade Magazine

ST. LOUIS, MO – Sunset Transportation announces its Vice President of Strategic Accounts, Jill Gross, is recognized by Global Trade Magazine as a “Leading Woman in Logistics.” One of just 20 total honorees featured in the magazine’s latest issue, Gross’ commitment to fostering a culture of teamwork, creating pathways for mentorship and professional development, and championing sustainability for Sunset are what earned her a place on this year’s list.

Gross’ strategic vision and highly focused execution has enabled transformative change within Sunset, including helping propel the organization to achieve an outstanding Sustainability Rating (S-Rating) of 81 in 2023. A positive S-Rating has been a prerequisite for awarding contracts to suppliers since 2019, and this accomplishment makes a significant difference for Sunset, the environment, and within the supply chain.

“My mission to innovate supply chain operations is at the heart of everything I do,” said Jill Gross, Vice President of Strategic Accounts at Sunset Transportation. “This achievement is not only a personal milestone, but a reflection of my ongoing commitment to innovation and inclusivity in the industry. I’m honored to be recognized among this remarkable group of female leaders who are championing a more dynamic future for women in logistics.“

Gross will celebrate 13 years as a member of the Sunset team this November, where she is committed to continuous improvement, efficient operations and the development and maintenance of strong relationships. In an industry built on relationships and trust, Gross prides herself on creating opportunities for other women to grow into leaders within logistics.

“It’s no surprise to me that Jill was named a leader in logistics. Her journey through various roles and responsibilities at Sunset has been nothing short of remarkable,” added Lindsey Graves, CEO of Sunset Transportation. “We are so proud of her and beyond grateful for her dedication, versatility and leadership. She embodies the values of our organization and sets a high standard for professional excellence both within the walls of Sunset and within our industry overall.”

The full list of 20 Women Who Are Innovating Logistics and Supply Chain can be found in Global Trade.