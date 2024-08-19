AFS Logistics wins prestigious 2024 Quest for Quality Award

SHREVEPORT, La. (Aug. 19, 2024) – AFS Logistics announces recognition by Logistics Management as a winner of the 2024 Quest for Quality Award, a gold standard for customer satisfaction and performance excellence among logistics providers and others in the industry. Through an invitation-only survey, AFS and other recipients were rated based on service quality by Logistics Management readers—qualified shippers and supply chain decision makers that use service providers, carriers and port operators.

AFS is a winner in the third-party logistics (transportation management) category, which ranks 3PLs according to a weighted score based on carrier selection/negotiation, order fulfillment, transportation distribution, inventory management and logistics information systems.

“The acknowledgement from this very competitive award program, affirming our position among the top in the field, speaks volumes about the success of both our team and the investments that we have made in our managed transportation services,” says Brian J. Barker, Founder and Chairman of AFS. “Businesses are hungry for cost efficiency and performance from 3PLs, as transportation markets simultaneously offer shippers opportunities to exercise pricing power and challenge them to defend against subtle, frequent price increases. Our transportation management experts are in their corner with the technology, reach and unrivaled data to achieve cost discipline and optimize their networks.”

Over the past 40 years, AFS has delivered proven managed transportation experience, advanced tools and buying leverage for less-than-truckload (LTL), parcel, intermodal, and international freight. With access to over 100,000 proven and vetted carriers and a suite of transportation technology that clients can use to monitor and validate the company’s work in real-time, AFS managed transportation experts strengthen transportation networks by enabling broader reach and improved responsiveness.

The annual Quest for Quality Awards are the culmination of a six-month research project conducted by Peerless Research Group (PRG). This year, over 3,100 ballots were cast to determine the 145 transportation and logistics service providers that earned Quest for Quality gold.

About Logistics Management

Now in its 62nd year of publication, Logistics Management magazine and logisticsmgmt.com are the leading business-to-business information resources for logistics and transportation professionals in charge of the planning, management and purchasing of freight transportation services.

About AFS Logistics

AFS Logistics helps more than 1,800 companies across more than 35 countries drive sustained savings and operational improvements, while turning their logistics operations into competitive, customer-centric differentiators. As a non-asset based and non-asset biased 3PL, AFS provides a range of logistics services, featuring freight and parcel audit, parcel cost management, LTL cost management and transportation management, which includes freight brokerage and freight forwarding. Founded in 1982 and employing a team of more than 380 logistics teammates in eight major locations across the U.S. and Canada, AFS is regularly part of the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies. To learn more, visit www.afs.net.