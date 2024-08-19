Configura to Host Upcoming CET Experience

GRAND RAPIDS, MI—Aug. 19—Configura, a global design software solutions provider and creator of CET, is set to host its premier corporate event of the year: CET Experience, October 7-9 at the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, MI. This year’s symposium will bring countless opportunities to connect with the user community, developers, IT professionals, manufacturers, industry leaders, and Configurans, offering a wealth of new ideas, tips, and tricks to bring back to the office. Interested companies and individuals can now purchase regular access tickets via the website: https://www.cetexperience.com/. In-person registration closes Sept. 27.

This year’s event will feature a keynote speech from Shawn Kanungo, a globally recognized innovation strategist and author of The Bold Ones. Kanungo will focus on how the intersection of creativity, business, and technology—including generative AI like ChatGPT—can help companies and individuals move boldly into the future. In correspondence with Platinum sponsor OFS, and Diamond sponsors CIT and Yulio, CET Experience will feature sessions with Dematic, Miebach, Bastian Solutions, Nedcon and Southworth, along with additional lectures and working sessions led by Configurans and other CET users. The full schedule is available online here.

"Each year, we see tremendous growth in the number of material handling participants, and we're thrilled to continue expanding the material handling-specific sessions at the event,” said Erin Corrill, Global Head of User Community at Configura. “CET Experience offers us a unique opportunity to build meaningful relationships with our customers and users while sharing valuable insights and fostering growth within the material handling community around the world.”

CET Experience offers a unique platform to engage directly with the CET Community. Participants can share feedback, suggest improvements, and explore new features within Configura’s software ecosystem. By actively participating in shaping the future development of CET, users ensure that their company’s specific needs and goals are prioritized. This alignment of functionalities with operational requirements can lead to more customized solutions that support strategic objectives and enhance overall business operations.

Additionally, the Configura Awards honor talented individuals who have created outstanding and innovative spaces using CET. This year, the competition has exciting updates. Cash prizes will now be awarded across all categories, with the exception of Innovative Extension. Once the submission timeline has concluded, the voting process for the People’s Choice categories will be conducted exclusively on Configura’s official LinkedIn account. The deadline to submit work closes Aug. 26, and the award ceremony will take place Oct. 8 at 12:15 p.m. EST.

CET Experience began in 2008 to bring the growing user community together to explore new ideas, connect with like-minded people, and share inspiration. Today, the annual event has grown into a global conference that attracts hundreds of attendees worldwide.

