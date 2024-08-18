GEP ECOTECH Accelerates Waste-to-Fuel Conversion in South Korea’s Industrial Parks

As one of the most advanced economies in Asia, industrial parks have played a crucial role in driving South Korea's economic growth and employment. However, the solid waste generated by these industrial parks once posed a significant challenge. Thanks to the swift actions of the government and enterprises, an increasing amount of industrial waste is being recycled or converted into alternative fuel to generate electricity or heat.

In Busan, a GD13Q twin-shaft shredder from GEP ECOTECH has been operating continuously for nearly five years, shredding, sorting, and recycling materials such as pulper ropes, waste mattresses, and metals from surrounding factories. The combustible materials are then processed into solid recovered fuel (SRF).

“This GD13Q was used to replace another machine from a well-known manufacturer that had to be taken out of service due to a broken shaft,” said project manager Ethan. “Our engineers thoroughly analyzed the requirements, knowing that this was a highly challenging project. Firstly, the processing capacity of 20 tons per hour is quite high. Secondly, the material conditions are complex. Therefore, we provided 2x200KW of power supply and specially reinforced the equipment to enhance its durability and safety.”

“We have used two machines from other manufacturers. One had a shaft break, and the other had a damaged gearbox. This GD13Q fully meets our needs. GEP ECOTECH’s equipment is like the Mercedes-Benz of shredders,” said engineer Park Min-young.

“When dealing with difficult materials, simply increasing the power is sometimes not feasible. If the transmission components and the shredder’s mechanical performance are inadequate, they may break or get damaged. What we offer our customers is the ability to solve problems, not just a machine,” added Ethan.

