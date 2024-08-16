Industrial Kinetics Unveils Advanced 460VAC Accumulator Conveyor System

Industrial Kinetics, Inc., a leader in innovative material handling solutions, announces the launch of its new 460VAC Accumulator Conveyor System. Designed to enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs, this system is set to revolutionize the material handling industry.

“The market needs that led to the development of this new accumulator system were that it had to be low-cost, easy to configure, and could interface with AMRs and forklifts”, explains Bjorn Kulseng-Hansen, Sales Manager. “Our engineering team delivered on all of them with the 460VAC Accumulator System. The modular pre-engineered controls and easy site installation are real game changers”

Key Features and Technological Superiority

The 460VAC Accumulator Conveyor System is engineered with advanced MDR-like control, accommodating higher horsepower requirements without the complexity and costs typically associated with such systems. With a plug-and-play setup, the system requires no programming third party PLCs, making installation quick and easy.

This new system integrates seamlessly with existing linear conveyor setups, communicating effectively both upstream and downstream. It is tailored for end-of-line accumulation for AMRs, AGVs, and forklifts, ensuring a smoother, more efficient workflow.

Cost-Effective and Energy Efficient

One of the standout advantages of the 460VAC Accumulator Conveyor System is its cost efficiency, offering significant savings of $10,000 over other zone accumulation conveyors and controllers. In addition to the cost-savings, the system includes energy-saving features such as sleep and wake-up functionalities, which help reduce energy consumption during downtimes.

Enhanced Safety and Flexibility

This new conveyor system incorporates dual channel safety and built-in jam protection, ensuring a safe operating environment. It also boasts modular flexibility with pre-engineered controls, allowing for easy expansion and reconfiguration without additional programming.

Applications

This system is perfect for a variety of applications including AMR pickup/drop-off points, shipping staging lines, or assembly and packing lines.