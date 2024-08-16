“Carbon Dashboard” lets shippers measure freight carbon emissions

The supply chain solutions provider PSA BDP has launched a “Carbon Dashboard” data service that gives shippers a tool to measure their freight carbon emissions accurately and achieve their sustainability targets more effectively, the Philadelphia-based firm said.

The product helps companies face the challenges of gaining visibility over freight carbon emissions, such as: consolidating multiple emissions reports across multiple forwarders and carriers, inconsistent data due to the use of varying tools and methodologies, lack of a single view of CO 2 emissions in one platform, and the difficulty of setting baselines and targets for Scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) reductions without clear, accurate measurement.

“While sustainability has been a focal point for the industry for years, many customers still face issues when managing the complex tracking of their freight emissions. This tool will help bridge the gap, enabling our customers to enhance their environmental stewardship and contribute to a more sustainable future," Peggy Murphy, VP of Sustainability at PSA BDP, said in a release.

Emissions data through the Carbon Dashboard will be offered as part of PSA BDP's Lead Logistics and Transportation services.