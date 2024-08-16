Qued platform automates pickup and delivery scheduling

A new tool from logistics tech startup Qued lets brokers, 3PLs and carriers use a simple email request to automatically schedule and confirm load appointments, the Virginia firm said.

The tool uses an AI-enabled smart workflow platform to automate the process by incorporating natural language processing to automatically read and respond to email-initiated requests.

The new feature supports small to mid-size shippers and receivers who typically do most appointment scheduling manually, and don’t have access to a scheduling platform, said Prasad Gollapalli, Qued’s chairman and CEO. By automating the scheduling of pickups and deliveries, that approach reduces manual email volumes, saves time, and improves service, accuracy and customer satisfaction.

“With this new functionality, we are applying machine learning and natural language processing tools to generate request emails, read and understand an emailed response from the shipper or consignee, and then update the trucker’s dispatch or operations management system with the scheduled appointment,” Gollapalli said. “It’s a significant advantage that streamlines workflows and relieves Qued’s customers from manually dealing with what can be dozens of emails daily.”

In some TMS platforms, the dispatcher doesn’t even have to trigger the process, said Tom Curee, Qued’s president. As soon as a load is confirmed in their TMS, Qued will automatically recognize that, issue the appointment request email, and complete the scheduling process. Requests typically go to a warehouse manager, logistics specialist, or shipping planner at the shipper’s or consignee’s location, he said.