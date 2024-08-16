FourKites brings computer vision to the warehouse yard

More warehouse truck yards are adopting artificial intelligence (AI)-based computer vision systems to generate continuous yard monitoring and data collection, as the supply chain tech firm FourKites yesterday said it had partnered with vision platform provider Eaigle.

Chicago-based FourKites said the move would enhance its “Dynamic Yard” and “Appointment Manager” solutions by incorporating Eaigle’s AI and computer vision platform. The combination will let FourKites’ yard management solution (YMS) provide full automation in gate and yard operations, giving facilities managers new capabilities to streamline operations, optimize labor, and reduce lost loads.

“Facilities management is incredibly difficult,” FourKites founder and CEO Mathew Elenjickal said in a release. “Missed appointments, dock scheduling mix-ups, crowded yards with insufficient parking, dropped trailers — they all have cascading effects up and down the supply chain. Our new YardWorks strategy, and the integration of Eaigle into our facilities solutions, take direct aim at solving complex supply chain challenges that extend beyond the facility.”

For Eaigle, the deal follows a similar arrangement announced last week with the yard management system (YMS) software provider C3 Solutions.



