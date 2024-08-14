Custom Commodities Transport rebrands business units after acquisitions

The Texas-based logistics provider and bulk commodity carrier Custom Commodities Transport will rename its various business arms under the “Custom” brand in a move to promote its expanded capabilities, the company said today.

Custom is the combination of the original bulk transportation provider Custom Commodities Transport, warehouse operator Plastic Conversion Services, transload terminal operator LIFT, and other endeavors. The same tag will now be used for every business unit, such as Custom Transport, Custom Warehousing, Custom Multimodal, Custom Leasing, and Custom Brokerage.

Custom was launched as Custom Commodities Transport in 1985, and has since acquired Elliott Truck Line, J. Moore Transporters, Tommy Ellis Trucking, Blue Flash Express, and most recently both Plastic Conversion Services and Plastic Transit. The new branding was announced in coordination with the groundbreaking for the company’s latest transload facility and depot in Longview, Texas, near the state’s eastern border with Louisiana.

“We are very proud of our heritage in the trucking industry and remain committed to providing our customers with the very best service to meet their specific needs. The company has grown dramatically, however, and now provides a full range of logistics and other solutions, we need a name that reflects all of our capabilities and the white glove service we deliver,” Custom Owner David Stevenson said in a release.