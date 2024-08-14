ProClip USA Announces Latest ModTek System Protection for New Lenovo K11 Tablet

ProClip USA, a trusted name in the highest device mounting solutions, announces the expansion of its universal ModTek System with a new Hard Case for the Lenovo K11 Tablet. The ModTek Hard Case provides unmatched protection in the most rugged work environments, shielding the tablet from daily wear and tear as well as protecting from accidents that can cause severe damage or destruction of the device.

ModTek is built for protection and convenience in warehouses, docks and shipping ports, and work in environments where fragile electronic tablets are essential for business operations and need to move freely with the flow of the job and environment. The ModTek System enables users to mount their Lenovo K11 tablet anywhere, allows for easy one-handed docking, and uses a direct USB-C connection for fast charging and high-speed data transfer to ensure flow of operations is not disrupted. The ModTek Dock allows for universal docking, allowing for more cost-effective future upgrades by eliminating the need to replace the Dock each time you upgrade tablets.

“The ModTek System was designed to revolutionize the way tablets are protected and mounted in work environments where mobile technology is critical to the efficiency, flow and success of the operation,” said Bjorn Spilling, ProClip CEO. “Our ModTek System has proven to be unmatched when it comes to durability and protection, and as new generations of tablets and mobile devices become available we need to ensure the compatible protection to our customers and users in these settings is ready to support the transition.”

The Lenovo K11 ModTek Hard Case, like all ProClip products, provides the ultimate in custom fit protection thanks to superior manufacturing processes and high-quality materials. ProClip products are manufactured by CNC machines using high-quality ABS and acetal polymers (the same plastic used inside your car). This precision CNC machining process enables ProClip to rapidly create prototypes and introduce new products at a fraction of the typical cost of injection molding

The ModTek System is built for any workplace. AMPS and VESA75 counter-sunk hole patterns on the Dock allow for easy mounting on existing arms and mounts. An optional key lock module adds an extra layer of physical security to prevent tablets from being lost or stolen off the job site.

To ensure the highest level of performance under demanding conditions, the ModTek Hard Case and Dock have undergone rigorous independent 3rd-party military-standard testing. This includes thermal shock, forklift vibration (16Gmrs), USB-C insertion (20K), and 6 ft drop to concrete tests. These tests guarantee that the tablet remains protected and fully functional even in the harshest environments.

For more information about the ModTek System and to explore ProClip's complete line of mounting solutions, please visit proclipusa.com/modtek.

About ProClip USA:

ProClip USA, LLC is the leading supplier of high-quality, custom-fit vehicle device mounts and holders, phone and tablet charging holders and cradles, and mounting accessories. ProClip products are designed and manufactured by Brodit AB in Sweden. ProClip USA is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.