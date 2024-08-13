MHEDA Announces Parts & Service Management Conference Registration Open

Set for September 12, 2024, at Atlas Toyota Material Handling in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, this one-day event is designed to empower professionals in the material handling industry with actionable insights and best practices to elevate department performance and profitability.

The conference will feature sessions on monitoring key performance indicators, strategies to reduce the impact of parts backorders, and sales growth through e-commerce. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with industry peers through roundtable discussions, an optional networking dinner at Gibson’s Steakhouse, and more.

Registration for the event is now open, with early bird rates available until August 23, 2024. For more information, visit MHEDA’s official event page at https://www.mheda.org/events/ps-conference/.

About The Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA): The MHEDA community is where industry professionals come to expand their network, strengthen their businesses, and elevate the material handling industry. Through educational programs, industry insights, shared best practices, and resources for every member, MHEDA is home to everyone in the material handling industry. Discover more about MHEDA and how we empower the material handling industry at www.mheda.org.