Blue Yonder’s Doddle unit teams with FedEx on returns

Supply chain software vendor Blue Yonder’s new Doddle division will work with FedEx Corp. to expand their network of return drop-off points to enable a “frictionless” e-commerce product returns experience for U.S. consumers.

The deal links adds nearly 2,000 return drop-offs at FedEx Office locations across the country with Inmar Post-Purchase Solutions, a joint venture between Inmar and Doddle. Blue Yonder acquired Doddle in 2023, saying the British tech firm would add capabilities in final mile, returns management, and reverse logistics solutions.

According to the partners, the newly expanded package-free drop-off network offers retailers and brands the opportunity to reduce costs and provide their customers with a positive returns experience. It addresses a frequent bone of contention between shoppers and stores—a recent Inmar survey revealed that 60% of online consumers would no longer shop with a merchant after a single poor returns experience.

“We are excited to team with Inmar to bring more convenience to the returns experience for their customers,” Ryan Kelly, vice president of commercialization at FedEx, said in a release. “We provide an exceptional label-less, package-less experience at FedEx Office and we are always looking for ways to help merchants solve their most pressing post-purchase challenges.”