Hyster-Yale announces participation in US Department of Defense SkillBridge program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Aug. 13, 2024) – Hyster-Yale Materials Handling announces its participation in the United States Department of Defense (DOD) SkillBridge program, offering training and career opportunities to service members and their spouses as they transition to civilian life. DOD SkillBridge connects service members in their final 180 days of service with companies that provide civilian work experience at no cost to the company while the service member continues receiving military compensation and benefits.

“Our service members dedicate their lives to serving our country, and this program is our opportunity to reward that service while also adding skilled, dedicated talent to the Hyster-Yale team and our dealer partners,” says Anthony Salgado, Chief Operating Officer, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling. “The SkillBridge program provides hands-on experience that helps service members explore career interests and develop job skills in the private sector. As a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, I know how important resources and support are to a successful transition to the civilian workforce.”

SkillBridge enables Hyster-Yale and its independently owned dealer partners to recruit and retain top-notch talent nationwide with a particular emphasis on the dealer network’s initiative to hire skilled technicians. Specifically tailored for technician apprenticeships, this program immerses participants in targeted training that equips them with the necessary skills and expertise for a successful career in materials handling.

“We’re proud to work with SkillBridge to give back to our military veterans for the bravery and sacrifices they’ve made for all of us,” says Troy Pederson, Director of Training & Development at LiftOne, a Hyster-Yale dealer and established SkillBridge employer. “In the last year, we’ve helped 10 SkillBridge interns transition from military to civilian life, and the value and positive impact of the program can’t be overstated. At LiftOne, we’ve gained so much from the experience and diverse mix of technical and leadership skills of our SkillBridge candidates.”

“Our participation demonstrates our long-standing commitment to employing men and women who have served our country, and the value we place on their strong work ethic, discipline, loyalty and leadership qualities,” says Jessica Mason, Talent Acquisition Manager at Eastern Lift Truck Co. “Veterans enhance our workforce and make a positive impact on our entire organization.”



Hyster-Yale is privileged to be recognized by the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense as an authorized SkillBridge organization. The SkillBridge program at Hyster-Yale welcomes eligible participants. For more information and to apply, please visit online:

• Hyster-Yale corporate roles: https://hyster-yalecareers.com/

• Dealer network roles: https://www.hyster-yaledealernetworkcareers.com/

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks, attachments, aftermarket parts and technology solutions marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names. Subsidiaries of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling include Bolzoni S.p.A., a leading worldwide producer of attachments, forks and lift tables marketed under the Bolzoni®, Auramo® and Meyer® brand names and Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel cell stacks and engines. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling also has an unconsolidated joint venture in Japan (Sumitomo NACCO). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE: HY). For more information about Hyster-Yale and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at www.hyster-yale.com.

©2024 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. all rights reserved. Hyster-Yale, Hyster and Yale are trademarks of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.