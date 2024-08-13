CADDi Wins Best Business Intelligence and Engineering Management Software at 2024 SaaS Awards

CHICAGO, August 13, 2024—CADDi, a leading global procurement solutions provider for the manufacturing industry, is a winner of the 2024 SaaS Awards. CADDi Drawer, the company’s innovative AI software, has been recognized in two key categories: Best SaaS Product for Business Intelligence or Analytics and Best SaaS Product for Engineering Management, PLM, or CAD. These prestigious awards highlight CADDi’s commitment to driving excellence and innovation in manufacturing.

The SaaS Awards is a long-established program that recognizes the best software-as-a-service solutions from around the world. Past winners include Intuit Quickbooks, Blue Yonder, Last Pass and SAP SE. This year’s competition was particularly fierce, with entries from organizations of all sizes spanning North America, Europe, and APAC. CADDi’s success in two critical categories is a testament to the software’s powerful capabilities and its impact on the manufacturing industry.

"When we first developed CADDi Drawer, we were trying to find a solution for categorizing the hundreds of millions of drawings our manufacturing customers were sending us. It was just too great a volume of data for us to reliably process competitive quotes at speed,” said Yushiro Kato, CEO and Co-Founder of CADDi. “Drawer allowed us to extract and organize data from drawings and use it to interlink those designs with POs, quality defect reports, PLM files, or CAM data from across the rest of our customer's entire tech stack.”

CADDi Drawer’s recognition in the Best SaaS Product for Business Intelligence or Analytics category highlights its advanced capabilities in simplifying and streamlining manufacturing data management. By integrating data from various production systems, CADDi Drawer ensures that complex engineering information is easily accessible and actionable. Its patented similarity search feature facilitates the efficient retrieval and comparison of engineering drawings, enhancing procurement and engineering processes with real-time insights and streamlined workflows.

“By giving all our customers an easily accessible and intractable data model on Day One, we make it possible for them to leverage their entire historical record in ways they never could, “ Kato added. “That's true whether you're trying to deploy AI in your business or just trying to up-skill folks to help address labor shortages. It's been amazing to watch our customers standardize the use of Drawer across procurement, engineering, manufacturing, and sales. The speed with which these companies are starting to make hard, data-driven decisions is incredible. It's precisely why we built Drawer in the first place. We're going to keep pushing the boundaries of what people can do with manufacturing data. That's just what we do."

In the Best SaaS Product for Engineering Management, PLM, or CAD category, CADDi Drawer was celebrated for its user-friendly interface and powerful engineering capabilities. The software’s AI-driven tools streamline engineering management, making it easier for teams to access, share, and analyze technical drawings and data. This has led to significant improvements in efficiency, cost control, and overall project management for manufacturers.

"CADDi has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence and is a more than deserving winner of its categories. The caliber of the finalists this year was particularly high, which is a testament to this wonderful achievement," said James Williams, CEO of The Cloud Awards. “A huge congratulations to CADDi, and to all of 2024’s winners. We are extremely excited to see how they continue to drive the industry forward in the coming years.”

Visit CADDi’s official website for more information about its innovative solutions. Explore its latest partnerships, news, and resources here.

To view the full list of winners across all categories, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2024-saas-awards-winners

About CADDi Inc.

CADDi is a global manufacturing company on a mission to "unleash the potential of manufacturing." The company strives to transform the manufacturing industry through its primary offering, "CADDi Drawer," an AI-enabled drawing management system, helping further unlock the potential of manufacturing by significantly improving the efficiency of procurement teams. CADDi was recently named to Fast Company's 2024 Most Innovative Companies list as the only manufacturing technology company and G2’s “Best Manufacturing Intelligence Software” list.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).



Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

About The SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.