Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Join Efforts to Sponsor the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Aug. 13, 2024) – Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc. (Logisnext), a leading North American provider and manufacturer of material handling and innovative automation and fleet solutions, is proud to announce its return as a sponsor for the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship. This year, Logisnext is joined by its entire family of brands - Cat® lift trucks, Jungheinrich®, Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks, UniCarriers® Forklift and Rocla AGV Solutions – showcasing a unified front in support of the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

From Aug. 14 to 18 at the TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, the tournament will feature the top 70 players on the PGA Tour competing in an exhilarating battle for the FedExCup. Since the tour’s initial partnership with St. Jude in 1970, the Memphis tournament has raised more than $60 million, significantly advancing the hospital’s lifesaving mission of ending childhood cancer. This longstanding tradition underscores that golf has always been more than just a game in Memphis; it's been and continues to be a powerful force for good.

“We are immensely proud to sponsor the PGA Tour’s FedExCup Playoffs and to be part of this prestigious event for another year,” said Stu Jacover, General Manager of National Accounts, Logisnext. “This year is particularly special as we bring together all our family of brands, reinforcing our collective commitment to charitable initiatives and the communities we serve. This sponsorship highlights our dedication to social responsibility and demonstrates our unified strength and broad capabilities in the material handling industry.”

Logisnext and its family of brands extend a warm invitation to their valued Dealers and Dealer customers to join this unique golf experience. The FedEx St. Jude Championship continues to be a hallmark event in the world of golf, demonstrating the profound connection between sports and philanthropy. The event offers an exclusive opportunity to support a noble cause while engaging in meaningful conversations and fostering relationships.

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc., and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd. For more information, visit www.LogisnextAmericas.com.