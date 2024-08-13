TOPO SOLUTIONS AND FRONTIERRA PARTNERSHIP DEVELOPING EUDR COMPLIANCE PLATFORM TO TACKLE DEFORESTATION

Topo Solutions (Topo), the Next-Gen Supply Chain Platform, has announced a strategic partnership with environmental geospatial leader, Frontierra to develop an end-to-end platform which will enable businesses to address the incoming EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR).

From 30th December 2024 all EU traders in seven forest risk commodities: soy, beef, oil palm, wood, cocoa, coffee, and rubber, will have to follow the EU’s requirements to minimize their contribution to global deforestation.

Companies will have to demonstrate that their imports of key commodities are deforestation-free.

Designed to help businesses navigate the complexities of this new regulation, Topo’s supply chain solution includes purchase order and batch-level information, including geospatial polygon data to monitor deforestation, automated risk assessments, and workflows for risk mitigation.

Utilizing Frontierra’s advanced satellite monitoring capability, Topo’s new EUDR solution also streamlines the generation of due diligence statements and facilitates third-party verification processes, ensuring customers can efficiently demonstrate compliance with the EUDR.

“Topo's mission is to empower supply chain transparency. Partnering with Frontierra allows us to take that a step further by giving our customers the geospatial intelligence they need to comply with important regulations like the EUDR,” said Tobias Grabler, Chief Operating Officer, Topo Solutions.

“By leveraging Frontierra's advanced analytics, our platform can accurately assess the probability of forest cover, detect deforestation risks, classify each production polygon, and provide a comprehensive view of compliance status. This level of detailed, data-driven intelligence is essential for companies to navigate the complexities of the new EU regulations and protect their supply chains.”

The partnership is a significant step forward for both Topo and Frontierra in their mission to empower organizations with the data-driven insights needed to protect forests, monitor land-use changes, and make informed decisions throughout their supply chains.

"We are excited to partner with Topo to provide a seamless, end-to-end EUDR compliance solution. By integrating our geospatial insights directly into the Topo platform, we can ensure that companies have the data and tools they need to demonstrate that their supply chains are deforestation-free, in line with the new EU regulation,” Brigette Reid, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Frontierra

“This makes use of the best available data combined with our propriety deforestation algorithm and unrivalled expertise, all whilst minimizing the impact on producers who are at risk of being negatively affected by unverified and unreliable forest loss data.



“By combining Topo's supply chain expertise with Frontierra's capability to leverage satellite data to quantify forest coverage, deforestation, degradation, legality and more, we are providing companies with a powerful solution to efficiently demonstrate compliance and eliminate deforestation in agricultural production – one of the most critical systemic threats facing the world.”