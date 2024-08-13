Electric hoist leaves large distillery in high spirits

Operational within a new extension of the Scotland-based distillery, the 2-ton swl (safe working load) hoists raise and lower sealed vessel lids and baskets containing raw materials used in the production of gin.

Among the challenges of this demanding project was a restriction in the overall height of the new building due to local planning laws. In turn, only limited headroom is available for lifting operations over the vessels. Critical for the application, therefore, was the specification by Hoist & Winch of Italkrane YY series electric chain hoists featuring a low-headroom design. The ATEX specification of the hoists is necessary due to the vapours and fumes produced in the manufacture of alcohol-based products.

Italkrane YY series electric chain hoists feature an Ex d electrical enclosure design to contain any explosions and stop flames, sparks and hot gases from escaping. Full anti-spark features are in place for all components subject to sliding friction, including the brass trolley wheels. Also present is a non-sparking load hook, brass anti-tip device and polycarbonate pendant control ensuring explosion protection up to Zone 1 II B T4 classification.

The power supply to each hoist unit is via a festoon cable track system complete with sliding trolleys and support arms clipped to the top flange of the hoist runway beam. Each hoist unit also features an Italkrane heavy-duty geared top/bottom limit switch and friction-type slipping clutch overload protection device.

“Although we provide a full spectrum of lifting equipment services, Hoist & Winch is particularly at home supplying equipment for demanding industries, including the distillery sector,” explains Hoist & Winch Director Andy Allen. “We have extensive knowledge of this industry, where our quality of service and flexible approach ensure the highest levels of customer satisfaction.”

Due to the critical nature of the project and the risk of explosion throughout the high-risk site, it was clear that very stringent planning and close monitoring of working practices would be necessary at all times. In addition, the site work was subject to Construction Design and Management (CDM) Regulations, supported by a requirement for all site engineers to hold a valid CCNSG Safety Passport/CSCS competency certification.

Installation took place over seven days, with a Hoist & Winch CompEX-certified electrical installation engineer completing all connection work. The load testing of each hoist unit and complete runway beam took place using a dynamic test load of 2t + 125% proof load. Additional functional testing using the vessel lids and raw material baskets proved system functionality in line with customer requirements.

Following the issue of a LOLER (Lifting Operations and Lifting Equipment Regulations) Thorough Examination Report for all installation work, Hoist & Winch provided on-site training for the distillery’s operating personnel.

Although providing the optimal solution for this large distillery, Italkrane ATEX-rated electric chain hoists are also suitable for many other applications requiring safe lifting operations in explosion risk environments. In addition, Hoist & Winch can offer ATEX wire rope hoists for longer lifting tasks, heavier loads up to 50t swl and higher duty applications.

