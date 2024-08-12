New RELEX Survey Reveals Consumer Preferences and Retailer Performance During Extreme Weather Events

Atlanta, August 7, 2024 – As extreme weather events such as hurricanes, tornadoes, heatwaves and severe storms become more frequent across the U.S., consumers are adapting their shopping habits, and retailers are struggling to keep pace. A new survey of over 1,000 U.S. consumers conducted by RELEX Solutions sheds light on these changing consumer preferences, lingering pandemic effects, and the critical need for improvement in retailer preparedness to appropriately stock shelves during such events.

According to the data, over half of consumers surveyed (53%) choose in-store shopping when it comes to weather-related shopping, and just one-third (33%) report being satisfied with retailers' services and stock management.

Additional findings from the RELEX consumer survey revealed:

- Post-pandemic habits: Nearly 44% of respondents now keep a larger stock of essentials at home, 34% shop more frequently to avoid potential shortages, and 26% have shifted to more shelf-stable alternatives, suggesting a lasting impact of pandemic-era behaviors.

- An in-store shopping shift: Similarly, when it comes to shopping preference, the majority of consumers surveyed, as noted above, opt for in-store shopping (53%), while 15% prefer online shopping with home delivery for convenience and to avoid crowds, and only 6% buy online, pick up in-store (BOPIS) to ensure availability and save time.

- Trust in large retailers: During extreme weather events, 35% of consumers are likely to switch to large national chain stores for better stock availability, while 23% do not typically switch retailers, presenting an opportunity for smaller stores to build loyalty through reliable service.

- Regional variations for essential items: The Mid-Atlantic region (i.e., Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania) shows the highest preparedness for extreme weather, with 53% keeping larger stocks of essentials, as well as having the highest percentage (57%) of people shopping more frequently to avoid shortages. The West North Central region (i.e., Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota) shows the lowest with 30%.

- Retailer satisfaction disparities across the U.S.: Consumer satisfaction with retailers' ability to maintain stock during extreme weather events varies significantly by region. The Mid-Atlantic region (i.e., Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania) reports the highest satisfaction (40% very satisfied), while the East South Central region (i.e., Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama) reports the lowest (6% very satisfied).

“What’s interesting is to see the amount of consumers opting for in-store shopping versus alternate methods. This signals an in-store renaissance after the e-commerce boom has been driving shopper preferences to leverage alternate methods of shopping, like curbside, and buy online, pickup in store, which both gained tremendous popularity during the pandemic,” said Laurence Brenig-Jones, VP of Product Strategy and Marketing at RELEX. “Retailers must remain in-tune with consumer preferences especially around demand spikes, and supply chain uncertainty, to ensure they are stocking their stores with the right goods at the right time, especially during crucial periods such as a weather event.”

These findings highlight a significant shift towards more prepared consumers, who are adapting their shopping habits in response to frequent extreme weather events. This change in consumer behavior presents both a challenge and an opportunity for retailers. To effectively meet the needs of these proactive consumers, retailers must enhance their own readiness and responsiveness. This includes improving demand forecasting and optimizing inventory management to ensure the right products are available at the right time. By leveraging real-time weather data and predictive analytics, retailers can better align their stock with consumer expectations during critical weather events, potentially increasing customer satisfaction and loyalty.

“As consumers adopt more proactive, long-term preparation strategies in response to increasing extreme weather events, this shift could have significant implications for inventory management and the product mix retailers begin to offer,” added Brenig-Jones. “This approach will not only meet consumer needs more effectively but also reduce the risk of stockouts and excess inventory.”

Methodology

The RELEX Extreme Weather Consumer report examines how extreme weather events influence consumer behaviors and purchasing patterns, as well as gauges public sentiment on retail preparedness. The survey gathered 1,037 responses from U.S. consumers in August 2024.

