Grand Island Express Achieves Record-Breaking Efficiency and Revenue Gains with Optimal Dynamics

NEW YORK, August 12, 2024 - Optimal Dynamics, the pioneer in Artificial Decision Intelligence for trucking companies, is proud to announce the outstanding success achieved by their customer, Grand Island Express, one of America’s most recognized and respected refrigerated carriers. Grand Island Express has achieved significant operational efficiencies and record-breaking results within weeks of deploying the Optimal Dynamics’ platform.

Grand Island Express, based in Grand Island, Nebraska and operating in 38 states, faced the challenge of managing precisely-timed deliveries on irregular routes, especially for high-volume fresh and frozen boxed meat shipments. Traditional manual dispatching methods were proving inadequate, leading the company to invest in Optimal Dynamics to solve their challenges. The platform automates load allocation and dispatching decisions to maximize network utilization and profitability. The integration with their LoadMaster TMS system from McLeod Software ensures seamless data flow, allowing for rapid implementation and immediate results.

The implementation of Optimal Dynamics yielded swift and substantial improvements via decision automation. Comparing year-over-year results for May, the first full month on the platform, Grand Island Express achieved:

-- 5.7% increase in linehaul revenue

-- 9.3% increase in load count

-- 13.6% increase in loaded miles

-- Reduction in empty miles from 13.5% to 10.6%

"During the past two years, we squeezed everything we could out of our network, but there are limits to what humans can bring into their decision-making process," said Deen Albert, VP of Operations at Grand Island Express.

"This need to automate and optimize operations made us look into Optimal Dynamics. The real-time dispatching tool within the Optimal Dynamics platform is built for speed. It acts as a supercharger to McLeod."

Automation has allowed Grand Island Express to handle more volume with the same amount of office staff and drivers. The platform's ability to automate routine planning decisions has freed up 80% of fleet managers to focus on high-value activities such as managing driver relationships and handling exceptions.

"At Optimal Dynamics, we believe in the transformative power of automation to drive operational efficiencies and deliver outstanding results for our customers," said Daniel Powell, Co-founder and CEO of Optimal Dynamics. "The success of Grand Island Express is a testament to how our platform can revolutionize logistics, optimizing every decision and enabling companies to achieve new heights in performance and profitability."

The trend of breaking records continues for Grand Island Express as they topped three revenue records and two loaded mile records since implementing Optimal Dynamics just two months ago. Furthermore, the correlation between the adoption rate of Optimal Dynamics' recommendations and positive outcomes was clear. By week two, Grand Island Express achieved an 84% adoption rate, which ultimately led to a 13.4% increase in revenue per truck per week over the pre-Optimal Dynamics baseline average.

For a detailed look at the Grand Island Express transformation, download the full case study at https://info.optimaldynamics.com/rapid-transformation-and-record-breaking-results-at-grand-island-express.

About Grand Island Express

Grand Island Express is one of America’s most recognized and respected small refrigerated carriers. Serving more than 38 states in the eastern two-thirds of the U.S., Grand Island Express specializes in irregular route, temperature controlled transportation focused on customers that require high-level, time sensitive performance. Grand Island Express is an eleven-time "Best Fleets to Drive For"​ awarded company. http://www.giexpress.com