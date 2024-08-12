ORTEC Americas Recognized as a Top 10 Last Mile Delivery Company to Watch in 2024 by CIOCoverage

ORTEC Americas, a leading provider of innovative optimization software solutions, is proud to announce that it has been honored as one of the "Top 10 Last Mile Delivery Companies to Watch in 2024" by CIOCoverage, a renowned technology and business publication. ORTEC was profiled, along with an in-depth interview with Mat Witte, in the July edition of CIOCoverage.

This prestigious recognition underscores ORTEC Americas' commitment to revolutionizing last mile delivery operations through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled expertise. As the demand for efficient and sustainable last mile solutions continues to surge, ORTEC Americas remains at the forefront of driving innovation and shaping the future of delivery logistics.

Mat Witte, COO of ORTEC Americas, expressed his gratitude for this esteemed acknowledgment, stating, "We are truly honored to be recognized as one of the top 10 last mile delivery companies to watch in 2024 by CIOCoverage. This accolade is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and our unwavering dedication to empowering businesses with transformative delivery solutions."

Witte further emphasized, "At ORTEC Americas, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in last mile delivery. This recognition motivates us to continue innovating and delivering exceptional value to our clients, enabling them to thrive in the rapidly evolving landscape of logistics and distribution."

This award from CIOCoverage underscores ORTEC Americas' pivotal role in driving the future of last mile delivery and reaffirms its position as a trailblazer in the industry.

To learn more, read ORTEC’s award profile and see the full special feature on CIOCoverage: https://ortec.com/en-us/news-more/insights/ciocoverage-2024-top-10-last-mile-delivery%22.

About CIOCoverage

The enterprise tech industry is rapidly evolving, and technologists are working hard to keep up with the latest innovations. CIOCoverage aims to bridge the gap between technology professionals and the ever-changing landscape of technology. Their goal is to provide valuable insights and help entrepreneurs adapt to and leverage the latest technological advancements. Learn more at https://www.ciocoverage.com

About ORTEC

ORTEC is a global leader in optimization software and analytics solutions, offering cutting-edge technologies to drive efficiency, performance, and profitability for businesses across various industries. With a focus on supply chain management, logistics, and last mile delivery, ORTEC empowers organizations to make smarter decisions and achieve sustainable growth. Leveraging advanced algorithms and data-driven insights, ORTEC's solutions enable companies to optimize their operations, enhance customer experiences, and adapt to dynamic market demands. https://www.ortec.com/en-us/