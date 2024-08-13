Cultivating a global state of mind

It makes a lot of sense that the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) chose “The State of the Global Supply Chain” as the theme for its 2024 EDGE Conference and Exhibition. From Houthi attacks on containerships in the Red Sea to a drought causing low water levels in the Panama Canal, external factors across the globe continue to have a profound impact on companies’ supply chain operations.

To help companies better address these challenges, CSCMP has assembled a slate of over 100 educational sessions presented by industry experts and thought leaders for its annual conference, set to take place from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2 in Nashville, Tennessee. Conference attendees will also have an opportunity to check out the latest products and services from supply chain technology and solution providers at the event’s Supply Chain Exchange Exhibition.

In between conference sessions and visits to the exhibit hall, attendees will have many opportunities to network with peers from across the globe. According to event organizers, 66% of the expected 3,000 conference attendees hold director-level positions or above. In addition to the networking receptions, conference-goers can participate in a whiskey tasting, visit a puppy play park, and take in performances by Dolly Parton impersonators and up-and-coming Nashville musicians.

BARBIES, TRUCKS, AND TEAMWORK

To set the tone of the conference, CSCMP has pulled together a roster of keynote speakers with deep supply chain expertise who can draw on rich career experiences to address the key issues of the day.

Taking the stage on Oct. 1, Roberto Isaias, executive vice president and chief supply chain officer at Mattel, will discuss how the toy company’s supply chain has helped it deliver on its mission to create innovative products and experiences that inspire fans, entertain audiences, and foster child development through play. With a focus on the iconic Barbie brand, Isaias will explore Barbie’s supply chain journey, detailing how the brand has expanded its share worldwide, weathered supplier challenges, and managed the surge in demand following the launch of the Barbie movie.

Also speaking is Shelley Simpson, president and incoming chief executive officer at J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. She will draw on her more than 29 years of experience in the transportation and logistics industry to inspire attendees. During her time at J.B. Hunt, Simpson has led several significant change initiatives, such as launching the Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) business unit, which expanded Hunt’s service offerings beyond asset-based trucking into the brokerage side of the business, and helping to commercialize J.B. Hunt 360, the company’s digital freight-matching platform.

The final day of the conference will kick off with a panel of supply chain leaders who will provide actionable insights and strategies for developing and retaining high-performing supply chain teams. Panelists for this session include Tim Perkins, chief executive officer at supply chain sourcing company Sourcifi; David Colyott, executive vice president of operations at distilled spirits and food ingredients producer MGP Ingredients; Joe Peloquin, vice president of fulfillment at meal-kit company Hello Fresh; Colin Yankee, chief supply chain officer at retail chain Tractor Supply Co.; and Lucas England, vice president of operations at global international trade company DP World.

In addition to the keynote addresses, the conference will offer more than 100 educational breakout sessions across various tracks. These tracks cover a wide range of critical supply chain topics, including leadership and talent development, network planning and optimization, the global supply chain, order fulfillment and customer service, risk mitigation, sales and operations planning and inventory planning, sustainability, logistics and transportation, and warehousing and distribution. Speakers come from a range of well-known organizations, such as Walmart, Nestlé, the University of Tennessee, Mars, JLL, Penn State University, SAP, C.H. Robinson, and Li & Fung, to name just a few.

Those looking to delve further into the latest research should consider attending the Academic Research Symposium (ARS), a one and a half-day event that starts the Saturday before the main conference. The symposium, which is open to supply chain practitioners as well as researchers and educators, will feature multiple breakout tracks on topics like research methodology, artificial intelligence (AI) and other technological innovations in the supply chain, sustainability, and pedagogical best practices. This annual symposium highlights CSCMP’s longtime focus on fostering collaboration and partnerships between academia and industry.

A GLIMPSE OF THE FUTURE

As a complement to the educational conference, EDGE also includes the Supply Chain Exchange Exhibition, where attendees can explore cutting-edge technologies and services that are shaping the future of supply chain management. Along with the more-established companies, the exhibit hall will feature a “Startup Alley,” a dedicated area showcasing emerging companies and technologies that are poised to disrupt the supply chain industry.

Along with the exhibits and demonstrations by technology and solution providers, the exhibit hall will feature two show-floor specialty theaters: the Ask the Expert Theater and the Innovation Theater. These venues will provide platforms for in-depth discussions and demonstrations of cutting-edge solutions.

At the Innovation Theater, exhibitors and sponsors will have a chance to demonstrate their technologies in a format reminiscent of the popular TV show “Shark Tank.” They will give a 15-minute demonstration, followed by a five-minute Q&A period. This format promises to deliver concise, high-impact presentations of the latest advancements in supply chain technology.

Also taking place on the show floor will be the real-time judging of the “Annual 3 V’s Innovation Award Contest.” Now in its second year, the 3 V’s Awards recognize those companies that best embody the 3 V’s framework (improving visibility, reducing variability, and increasing velocity), originally created by supply chain thought leader Art Mesher. Finalists for the awards will be presenting their concepts at the Innovation Theater in front of a panel of judges.

For more information or to register for EDGE 2024, visit the conference website, www.cscmpedge.org.