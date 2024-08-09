DEMATIC CELEBRATES 2024 STEM SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS

ATLANTA – August 8, 2024 — Dematic is proud to announce the winners of the 2024 Dematic FIRST® Scholarship program, which recognizes students dedicated to pursuing careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics). In partnership with the corporate nonprofit FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology), this scholarship program underscores Dematic’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders and innovators in the supply chain and logistics industry.

This year’s scholarship recipients include students Aman Amjad from Brookfield, Wisconsin, and Lily Hoopes from Bonney Lake, Washington, who were both awarded $5,000 to support their post-secondary education or technical certification. Dematic also awarded $1,000 scholarships to 10 additional students: Blake Bollow, Noelle Bryan, Casey Bushey, Allie Cadenhead, Rafael Calderon, Adriana Cruz, Jason Elisei, Bill Giang, Hendrik Sorensen, and Adam Thai.

“This year's Dematic FIRST scholarship winners are truly exceptional,” says Mike Larsson, President of Dematic and Executive Board Member of KION Group. “The skills and experiences they’ve gained through the FIRST program will propel them not only to successful careers in STEM but also to becoming future leaders. The high caliber of this year’s applicants highlights our need for continued investment in STEM education. By empowering these future leaders, we're paving the way for the next generation.”

Now in its fourth year, the Dematic FIRST scholarship program attracted applications from students across 28 states, Washington, D.C., and Canada. Dematic executives reviewed all applications, selecting honorees based on their academic excellence and commitment to pursuing a future in STEM. The program requires applicants to provide their transcripts, a one-page essay discussing a future where humans and machines interact in the warehouse, and a letter of recommendation. In addition, they must have previously competed in a FIRST Robotics Competition or FIRST Tech Challenge.

“Being awarded the Dematic FIRST Scholarship is an incredible honor as I advance my education at Georgia Tech and embark on my career,” says Amjad. “Participating in FIRST during high school ignited my passion for STEM, and I’m grateful to Dematic for supporting my studies. FIRST and Dematic encourage students to explore real-world careers through teamwork, education, and robotics. Thank you for opening doors to opportunities, including early workforce exposure and access to advanced technology.”

Dematic is dedicated to supporting FIRST and its mission to engage youth to become skilled professionals, creative thinkers, and well-rounded citizens. Dematic employees actively contribute to FIRST teams by providing mentorship and guidance to students helping to foster their development. Last year, Dematic sponsored 18 FIRST teams and donated $68,000 to support students as they prepared for competitions and careers in STEM. Since 2008, Dematic has sponsored teams participating in FIRST robotics competitions and invested more than $310,000 in local teams, events, and student scholarships, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to nurturing the next generation of STEM professionals.

Scholarship Winners:

Name Hometown College/University Attending Scholarship Amount

Aman Amjad Brookfield, Wis. Georgia Institute of Technology $5,000

Lily Hoopes Bonney Lake, Wash. University of Washington – Tacoma $5,000

Blake Bollow Dekalb, Ill University of Wisconsin – Platteville $1,000

Noelle Bryan Indianapolis, Ind. University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee $1,000

Casey Bushey Ossian, Ind. Indiana University –Bloomington $1,000

Allie Cadenhead Baker, Fla. Auburn University $1,000

Rafael Calderon Katy, Texas Houston Community College $1,000

Adriana Cruz Taylor, Mich. University of Michigan $1,000

Jason Elisei Milton, Ontario, Canada McMaster University $1,000

Bill Giang Seattle, Wash. Stanford University $1,000

Hendrik Sorensen Grand Rapids, Mich. University of Michigan $1,000

Adam Thai O’Fallon, Mo. University of Missouri - St. Louis $1,000



