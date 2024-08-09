Vertical Cold Storage opens second Dallas temperature-controlled DC

Cold chain provider Vertical Cold Storage this week opened its newest temperature-controlled warehouse, a 400,000 square foot facility in Burleson, Texas.

Located in the Dallas-Fort Worth “metroplex” region, the new warehouse is the company’s second in the area, following the company’s purchase of Lone Star Cold Storage of Richardson, Texas, in 2022.

Both DCs feature blast freezing, case picking, kitting, and labeling. The Burleson facility, located adjacent to I-35, has 53 dock doors and an average clear height of 55 feet. It includes multiple rooms convertible to -20° F and is well-suited for a wide range of frozen and refrigerated food and other perishable products, the company said.

“Our Richardson facility is on the Dallas side of the DFW market and Burleson is on the Fort Worth side of the market, so now we can provide our customers with cooler, freezer, deep-freeze, blast freezing, case picking, and a broad range of other temperature-controlled services from both sides of the market,” said West Hutchison, President and CEO of Vertical Cold Storage.

South Dakota-based Vertical Cold Storage is backed by the real estate investment firm Platform Ventures. That wealthy backing has helped to fund a number of recent acquisitions, such as its 2023 deal to buy the Indiana cold warehouse operator MWCold, its 2022 move to acquire three warehouses from United States Cold Storage, and its 2021 takeover of Chicago’s Liberty Cold Storage.





