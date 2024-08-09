Accenture acquires net-zero infrastructure consultant Boslan

Consulting firm Accenture has acquires Boslan, a Spanish provider of management services for large infrastructure projects, saying the move will it to guide clients as they build net-zero infrastructure projects.

Boslan helps its clients engineer and oversee the construction of infrastructure for the net-zero transition, such as on- and offshore wind farms, solar power plants, smart grids, electric vehicle charging infrastructure and hydrogen plants. It also supports the construction of data centers and critical infrastructure.

By applying artificial intelligence (AI) and other digital technologies to asset lifecycle management, Accenture and Boslan will help clients optimize their project investments and become carbon-neutral faster, the companies said August 2.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. But adding Boslan brings more than 1,000 engineering and project management professionals to Accenture, most of whom are based in Spain and Brazil. The company also has a presence in Portugal, the United Kingdom, the United States and Mexico. The team joins Accenture’s infrastructure and capital projects practice within its digital engineering and manufacturing service, known as Industry X.

“European companies in the energy and utilities sector are leading the charge in transitioning to renewable energy and ensuring low-carbon emission power is competitive,” Götz Erhardt, who leads Industry X in Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Accenture, said in a release. “Boslan has helped pioneer many projects in this space. Their engineering and industry expertise will bolster our capabilities to help clients in Europe and globally realize their net zero ambitions. It will also grow our footprint as a global provider of infrastructure and capital projects services, including digital and AI solutions for asset lifecycle management, which are essential to the reinvention of infrastructure projects.”

Accenture has been growing its Industry X arm through a series of acquisitions, including the Infor systems integrator Advoco in 2021, as well as TrueNorth Solutions, Comtech, Anser Advisory, Eclipse Automation, and Pollux.



