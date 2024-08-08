Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Itoh Denki Announces Expansion of USA Headquarters

August 8, 2024
Itoh Denki USA is excited to announce that we are expanding our Wilkes-Barre, PA headquarters. We moved to our current location in 2016, and we are looking forward to increasing our manufacturing space as our business grows.

The expansion will add 73,600 square feet to our existing building, greatly increasing our current office and manufacturing space. This will give us ample space to expand our in-house production capacity in both volume and product variety. The expansion will also lay the groundwork for future office and production space requirements as we continue to grow.

Groundbreaking for the expansion began in July 2024, with building scheduled to be completed in June 2025. Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook for updates throughout the expansion and renovation process!

