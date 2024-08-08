Truckload sector continues to wrestle with low demand and ample capacity

A trend of low demand and ample capacity in North America's truckload sector have created ongoing challenges for carriers, according to a report from transportation management platform provider Transporeon, a unit of Trimble.

At the same time, North American truckload transportation providers face challenges such as the growing importance of Mexico as a source of U.S. imports, sustainability and the electrification of trucking, California’s AB5 bill, and growing freight fraud, the firm said in its report, “The Road Ahead: Key Trends and Capabilities Shaping the North American Freight Transportation Market.”

Technology solutions to help overcome the obstacles faced by the transportation industry include: enhanced collaboration via transportation management platforms, real-time freight visibility to guard against freight fraud, and digital tools to speed up and streamline processes.

“This report will be a valuable resource for shippers and carriers at a time when the industry acknowledges it has been bumping along the bottom for a long period,” Ed Moran, managing director, Americas, Transporeon, said in a release. “By recognizing important trends and identifying how such trends might support business growth, all parties can proactively exploit collaborative digital tools that meet the demands of shippers and carriers alike.”

Supply chain technology provider Trimble acquired the German transportation management system (TMS) software vendor Transporeon for $2 billion in 2022.



