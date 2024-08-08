C3 Solutions adds AI vision to its yard management software

The yard management system (YMS) software provider C3 Solutions is adding artificial intelligence (AI)-powered computer vision to its platform, partnering with its fellow Canadian tech firm EAIGLE.

Montreal-based C3 Solutions said the collaboration will integrate its yard management solution with Ontario-based EAIGLE's advanced AI and computer vision technologies, delivering improved automation and efficiency to yard operations at the gate, yard, and loading docks.

Specifically, the combined technologies will empower facilities managers to: reduce gate processing times, enhance security, optimize labor efficiency, and improve regulatory compliance, the two firms said.

“This partnership is pivotal for C3, as it will transform how businesses operate. We are committed to not only enhancing our current offerings but also setting new standards in yard management efficiency and automation,” Nicholas Couture, CEO at C3 Solutions, said in a release.

Terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.