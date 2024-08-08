NMFTA’s Cybersecurity Team Continues to Showcase Expertise at Supply Chain Conferences This Fall

The National Motor Freight Traffic Association, Inc. (NMFTA)™ announced today that its Enterprise and Heavy Vehicle Cybersecurity (EHVC) team, is set to hit the road for the second half of 2024, speaking at some of the supply chain industry’s most notable conferences.

NMFTA’s executive leadership and cybersecurity engineers will share their knowledge and expertise with industry professionals, covering the latest cyber threats, trends, best practices, and 2025 forecasts.

“This has been a busy year for our team as we’ve shared our expertise at numerous shows such as Home Delivery World, Manifest, Truckload Carriers Association’s Truckload 2024, Indiana Motor Truck Association’s Spring Transportation Summit, and others,” said Joe Ohr, chief operating officer for NMFTA. “It’s our priority to ensure that the industry at large is prepared for the next cyberattack. As the technique of hackers becomes more sophisticated, these disruptions are only set to increase as well as intensify. The best way to be prepared is to stay proactive, informed, and dedicated across all levels of one’s organization.”

NMFTA is scheduled to bring awareness to cyber risks during the following industry events this Fall:

• DEF CON 32 (August 8-11, 2024): Through its sponsorship with the Car Hacking Village, NMFTA has secured a tractor from its member, Saia. Attendees will have the opportunity to conduct vehicle testing on this tractor during the event.

• The Machinery Haulers Association (August 20, 2024): NMFTA is partnering with the association to host an insightful cybersecurity update featuring Anne Zachos, cybersecurity research engineer for NMFTA, at 1:30 pm CT.

• Intermodal Association of North America EXPO (September 10, 2024): NMFTA is partnering with IANA to host a Lunch & Learn session, The Real Threats from Cyberattacks, from 1:00-1:45 pm PT.

• CSCMP EDGE (September 30, 2024): NMFTA is partnering with the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals to host a cybersecurity panel discussion featuring Steve Hankel of Johanson Transportation Service; Artie Crawford of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA); and Ben Wilkens, CISSP, CISM, of NMFTA.

• National Tank Truck Carriers Tank Truck Week: (October 2, 2024): NMFTA is partnering with NTTC and Eagle Transport to host a live truck hacking demonstration at 10:45 am ET. Ben Gardiner of NMFTA will conduct the demonstration.

• Journal of Commerce Inland Distribution (October 2, 2024): Ben Wilkens, CISSP, CISM, of NMFTA, will serve as a panelist on the Cargo Crime III: Fighting Cargo Crime with Technology panel discussion from 10:50-11:30 am CT.

• NationaLease IT Conference (October 8-9, 2024): NMFTA will provide a cybersecurity presentation to finance and IT professionals.

• NMFTA Cybersecurity Conference (October 27-29, 2024): NMFTA will be hosting its annual conference which brings together industry professionals, cybersecurity experts, and stakeholders to discuss the latest threats, trends, and best practices in protecting digital infrastructure and data in the transportation sector. This year’s event features speakers from prominent fleets: Estes Express Lines, Ward Transport & Logistics, Werner Enterprises, and XPO. Registration is open to fleets, academia, students, and media. Industry suppliers can attend by securing a sponsorship.

• Florida Trucking Association Fall Round-Up (November 5-6, 2024): NMFTA is partnering with the FTA to host an informative cybersecurity panel discussion.

Just recently, France’s high-speed rail network was paralyzed by a “massive attack” that disrupted service for hundreds of thousands of passengers. A total of 800,000 people were expected to be affected in total with a variety of services canceled due to the events. According to France’s national rail network SNFC, a series of coordinated arson attacks damaged several facilities and services with another “malicious act” being carried out on the LGV Sud-Est line that connects Paris and Lyon. The attacks were ultimately meant to cause extreme disruption to the country’s rail network.

“There is no question that nationally and internationally we have a dependency on our supply chain and technological infrastructure,” continued Ohr. “It’s our responsibility to make investments in cybersecurity to protect our entire infrastructure across all industry verticals, which is again why the NMFTA hosts its annual Cybersecurity Conference set for October 27-29 in Cleveland, OH. It, too, is why NMFTA as an organization is committed to being actively present at industry events to further strengthen our community of peers, companies of all backgrounds, and everyone willing to learn.”

To learn more about NMFTA’s mission, advocacy, services, resources, and industry conferences, visit www.nmfta.org.