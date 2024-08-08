Olvi Brewery Expands with Second Automated Warehouse from Cimcorp

Cimcorp, a pioneer of intralogistics automation specialized in fresh food handling and tire-handling solutions, announces it has supplied a new high-bay automated warehouse to its longtime customer Olvi plc, one of the leading beverage producers in Finland and the Baltic region. This is the second automated warehouse Cimcorp has implemented at Olvi’s headquarters in Iisalmi, Finland, cementing a strong partnership spanning nearly two decades. By providing more storage capacity, the new automated warehouse supports Olvi’s growing production volumes and levels out seasonal demands of the brewing industry.

In the beverage industry, demand swings dramatically between seasons, with the potential to cause bottlenecks in production and distribution on peak days. At Olvi, Cimcorp's automation mitigates these risks and enhances operational capabilities, ensuring the brewery can better manage inventory and ultimately provide superior service to its customers.

Benefits of Cimcorp’s high-bay automated warehouse include:

• Increased efficiency and throughput: Automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) quickly and accurately move products in and out of storage, speeding up the picking process. The warehouse can also operate 24/7 without the need for breaks.

• Improved customer satisfaction: Increased speed and accuracy in order picking lead to faster fulfillment times, complete order accuracy, less product damage, and enhanced customer satisfaction.

• Space optimization: The high-bay warehouse utilizes vertical space, allowing for greater storage capacity within a smaller footprint. This enables a wider product range.

“Our existing high-bay warehouse was implemented with Cimcorp in 2014. This second warehouse enables us to increase storage capacity and secure the reliability of deliveries for our customers, especially during seasonal peaks. We need to be agile and respond to the fast order-delivery rhythm whenever the sun starts shining,” said Ilkka Heikkilä, Logistics Supervisor at Olvi. “We appreciate Cimcorp’s reliability and technical solutions that are tailored to our needs. Having a local partner who understands our ways of working and production needs—without compromising the daily output—is invaluable.”

The partnership between Cimcorp and Olvi began in 2005, when Cimcorp installed an automated order-picking system featuring gantry robots for the brewery. Collaboration between the companies has continued over the years, including the installation of the original high-bay warehouse with Warehouse Control System (WCS), an innovative keg-picking solution, and a robotic dolly-picking system.

To support its automation, Olvi utilizes Cimcorp's 24/7 helpdesk service, benefiting from support in Finnish and in the same time zone. Cimcorp’s helpdesk team is knowledgeable and familiar with Olvi’s systems and processes, allowing them to provide the exceptional service and proactive maintenance needed to ensure reliability throughout the entire lifecycle of the system.

"Our fruitful collaboration with Olvi spans nearly 20 years,” said Riku Puska, Sales Manager, Warehouse & Distribution, Cimcorp Group. “Designing future development and innovating together have been the cornerstones of this partnership. Being available for our customers 24/7 and responding quickly to any requests are very important to us. In fact, delivering peace of mind is part of our DNA."

About Olvi

Olvi is a beverage company that has been producing drinks in Iisalmi, central Finland, since 1878. The company operates in Finland, the Baltic states and Denmark.

About Cimcorp

Cimcorp Group has been simplifying material flows since 1975. As a global system integrator, Cimcorp improves its customers profitability by offering unique solutions for automation that run with easy-to-use software and are backed by lifetime services that ensure success for customers in grocery retail and the tire industry. Cimcorp’s solutions are helping customers succeed in their markets, today and tomorrow. Backed by a worldwide network of offices and partners, and as a member of Murata Machinery Ltd., one of the world's largest logistics automation suppliers – Cimcorp offers local support globally. For more information, visit www.cimcorp.com.