Averitt Receives LTL Carrier of the Year Award from Clarios LLC

August 8, 2024
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – Averitt has been named the LTL Carrier of the Year by Clarios LLC, recognizing our outstanding service and reliability in the logistics and transportation sector.
Clarios LLC, a global leader in advanced energy storage solutions, relies on Averitt during critical supply chain situations. Averitt’s ability to consistently deliver dependable and high-quality service has set them apart.
"Receiving this award from Clarios LLC is a testament to our team's dedication and commitment to excellence," said Kent Williams, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Averitt. "Our ability to step in and deliver when it matters most highlights the strength and reliability of our services."
About Averitt
Serving shippers for over 50 years, Averitt is a leading provider of freight transportation and supply chain management solutions with an international reach of over 100 countries. Averitt's “Power of One” service structure provides shippers access to LTL, Truckload, Dedicated, Distribution & Fulfillment, and Integrated services that cover every link in the supply chain. Averitt’s team has been awarded the highest honors in the industry in the past year, including five Quest for Quality Awards, numerous customer awards, and a No. 1 overall ranking in MASTIO & Company’s shipper survey. Averitt's 8,500+ associates are dedicated to delivering the most reliable services within the industry and promoting a company culture centered around people, communities, sustainability, and giving back. For more information, call 1-800-AVERITT (283-7488) or visit Averitt.com.
Media Resources:
For media inquiries and resources, visit Averitt.com/media or email media@averitt.com.

