FourKites Announces Premier Carrier List for First Half of 2024

Leading real-time supply chain visibility provider FourKites® is proud to announce the release of its Premier Carrier List (PCL) for the first half of 2024, highlighting carriers that have demonstrated the highest standards of tracking across all modes of transport. For shippers, working with carriers on this list means delivering best-in-class service, ensuring reliability, operational excellence and a superior experience for their customers.

Carriers on the FourKites PCL offer significant advantages to shippers through consistent and dependable visibility — reducing the need for manual check calls, minimizing dwell time, optimizing carrier-shipper workflows and enabling shippers to adapt swiftly to dynamic operational conditions and disruptions.

Shippers prefer Premier Carriers because they can additionally pass on benefits to their end customers. These benefits include providing greater lead time and accuracy for inbound shipments, enabling more efficient inventory management and production scheduling, streamlining labor allocation and improving overall customer satisfaction.

“Visibility is a must-have for shippers, so we’re delighted to qualify for FourKites’ Premier Carrier List,” said Constantin Gangu, Managing Director at Senior Forwarding SRL. “It validates our ability to provide customers with high-quality, consistent and accurate data tracking for their loads. We’re confident this recognition will help us stand out from competition and attract new business.”

“FourKites’ platform has been a real game changer for our business by helping us spend less time sitting and more time booking high-paying quality freight with the world’s largest brands,” said Simone Maiocchi, Key Account Manager at Autotrasporti Vercesi SpA. “Being recognized as one of FourKites’ Premier Carriers is a real feather in our cap and demonstrates the value and superior service we’re bringing to our customers.”

Carriers that prioritized meeting shipper demands for visibility during challenging times are now well-positioned to benefit as the freight recession, which began in spring 2022, may be nearing its end. Recent data from the Logistics Manager’s Index indicates neutral sentiments on capacity and positive signals on pricing, suggesting potential market growth. In June 2024, the year-over-year flatbed load-to-truck ratio increased by 9.7%, indicating a rise in demand relative to supply.

“Carriers today have the opportunity to cultivate new business by offering best-in-class service through enhanced shipment visibility,” said Chandrashekar (Vicky) Ramaswamy, Vice President of Network Operations at FourKites. “The Premier Carrier List is a celebration of excellence in our industry, featuring carriers that have set new standards in visibility and performance and proven their value to shippers and their customers alike. As the market shows signs of potential recovery, these carriers are poised to lead the way, driving innovation and efficiency in supply chains.”

FourKites’ latest Premier Carrier List is accessible here, where users can search based on carrier capabilities, transportation modes, serviced geographies and other relevant criteria. Additionally, users can identify carriers that are registered as partners in the US Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay® program, which helps companies advance supply chain sustainability by measuring, benchmarking and improving freight transportation efficiencies.