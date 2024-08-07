Integrated Systems Design Welcomes Ed Romaine as New VP of Marketing & Business Development

WIXOM, MI - August 2024 - Integrated Systems Design (ISD), a leading systems integrator and manufacturer of automated warehouse, manufacturing, and distribution systems, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ed Romaine as Vice President of Marketing & Business Development. This strategic move reinforces ISD's commitment to expanding its market presence and delivering innovative solutions to its clients.

Romaine brings decades of senior leadership experience in the supply chain and warehouse automation industry to ISD. His extensive and impressive background includes key executive roles at several prominent companies in the field, including Kardex Remstar, Conveyco Technologies, White Systems, FKI, and SI Systems. This wealth of experience positions Romaine as a valuable asset to ISD's growth strategy.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ed Romaine to our leadership team," said Tony Morgot, VP of Integrated Systems Design. "His wealth of experience, deep industry knowledge, and proven track record of success will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate in the automated systems integration and manufacturing space. Ed's expertise aligns perfectly with our mission to provide cutting-edge solutions to our clients."

In his new role, Romaine will oversee ISD's marketing strategies and business development initiatives, leveraging his expertise to drive growth and enhance the company’s position in the material handling integration market. He will be instrumental in identifying new opportunities, fostering strategic partnerships, and ensuring ISD remains at the forefront of the industry.

"I'm excited to join the talented team at Integrated Systems Design," said Romaine. "ISD has a strong reputation for delivering high-value and reliable automated solutions, and I look forward to contributing to the company's continued success and rapid growth. Together, we'll work to expand our reach and provide even more businesses with the transformative power of advanced automation technologies."

ABOUT INTEGRATED SYSTEMS DESIGN - ISD

Integrated Systems Design is a comprehensive systems integrator of automated solutions for warehouses, manufacturing, distribution, retail, and wholesale applications improving processes and productivity while reducing operational costs. Whether providing consulting services to meet current issues or developing future scalable plans to address industry challenges, ISD creates value for a broad range of industries tailoring systems to clients' specific requirements.

ISD expertise ranges from handling, storing, and picking pieces (eaches), cases, pallets, build lines, and special or custom handling solutions. Products and services include: automatic storage and retrieval (ASRS), conveyor, robotics, batch stations, shuttles, pick-to-light, A-Frames, carousels, vertical lift modules (VLMs), controls, software (including inventory management, WCS, WMS, MES, and ERP).

For more information about this release, please contact:

Ed Romaine, VP Marketing & Bus. Dev., 215-512-2613, eromaine@isddd.com