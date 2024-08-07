Yale Lift Truck Technologies named Material Handling Company of the Year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Aug. 7, 2024) – Yale Lift Truck Technologies announces the company has been recognized by the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards as the 2024 Material Handling Company of the Year. The annual award program devoted to honoring innovation and leadership in supply chain acknowledged Yale for its technology-forward approach that combines the experience and expertise of a brand with more than 100 years of history and the mindset of a startup.

“Yale uses technology-enabled lift trucks and its customer-driven design philosophy to address the labor, safety, and productivity challenges that present a tough outlook for today’s fast-paced warehouses. Effective materials handling solutions go beyond simply moving product from point to point,” says Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards. “As supply chains evolve, Yale is also evolving to support customers and provide bespoke solutions to meet their needs. Their creative approach built around the customer, engineering lift trucks as smart technology foundations and bringing innovations to market, faster, makes them our pick for ‘Material Handling Company of the Year.’”

When designing a new lift truck or technology, Yale engineers enrich their understanding of the realities in the particular target applications by working closely with lift truck operators and customers. They also collaborate with industry-focused teams and outside experts to functionally translate the needs of materials handling operations into features and technologies that improve operator comfort, simplify maintenance or provide other advantages to enhance performance.



The solutions, such as next-generation lift truck motive power sources, automated lift trucks and operator assistance technologies, are rigorously tested and refined based on additional customer feedback before being sent to market. Yale® lift trucks and technologies are distributed through the company’s network of independent equipment dealers, who also provide aftermarket maintenance and parts support to customers globally.

“In an industry where complacency is commonplace and manufacturers’ own value chains often receive more attention than their customers’ needs, we are hyperfocused on helping warehouses solve their most pressing challenges, from the labor shortage and safety risks to rising productivity demands and operating costs,” says Brad Long, Brand Manager, Yale Lift Truck Technologies. “With the support of our dealers, we continue to deliver innovative technologies and solutions that not only support customers, but challenge them to rethink what they expect from lift trucks and suppliers.”

ABOUT YALE LIFT TRUCK TECHNOLOGIES

Yale Lift Truck Technologies leverages over a century of material handling experience and substantial investment in innovation to bring the most advanced technology-driven lift truck solutions to market. The company offers a full line of award-winning lift trucks, including reach trucks, order pickers, turret trucks, pallet jacks and trucks, pallet stackers, tow tractors and counterbalanced forklifts, as well as powerful operator assist solutions, proven robotics and a wide range of power sources to help customers adapt to today’s demanding supply chain. Yale and its independent dealer network support these solutions with comprehensive after-sales service, parts, financing and training.

Yale Lift Truck Technologies is a division of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Inc. (NYSE:HY) which is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio and operates globally.

©2024 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., all rights reserved. Yale is a trademark of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

ABOUT SUPPLYTECH BREAKTHROUGH

Part of the tech breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in supply chain & logistics technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of supply tech companies and products in categories including inventory management, supply chain visibility, transportation management, material handling, IOT and robotics, and more. For more information visit supplytechbreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.